Russia Amasses Forces For Potential Offensive Against Sumy Region - Demchenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian army has accumulated significant personnel and equipment in the Kursk region, potentially preparing for an offensive against Ukraine's Sumy region.

According to Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the buildup began when Russian troops attempted to push back Ukrainian Defense Forces conducting operations in the Kursk region.

“The enemy has amassed a large number of forces and resources, including both personnel and equipment, within the Kursk region,” Demchenko stated on Ukrainian television.

He noted that while troop numbers fluctuate, Russia maintains sufficient forces in the area to launch operations against Ukraine's border, potentially leading to an attempted attack.

sector: Russian army resumes offensive on Starytsi

At the same time, the spokesman emphasized that the presence of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups remains unchanged, with the Sumy region experiencing the highest level of activity.

He noted that attempts by Russian subversive reconnaissance groups to enter the Kharkiv region have been exposed. Meanwhile, the Chernihiv region faces a potential threat, though no recent enemy attempts have been recorded by the State Border Guard Service

Demchenko also stressed that no enemy sabotage or strike groups have been detected along the border with Belarus. However, he warned that this threat could escalate following the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises scheduled for fall 2025.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian subversive reconnaissance groups continue operating in small units across Ukraine, with the Sumy region remaining a particularly active area.