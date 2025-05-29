Russian Drone Strikes Hit Sumy Region Overnight, Leaving One Dead And Another Injured
The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhotov, reported the attack on Facebook, as cited by Ukrinform.
“Last night, Russian troops once again targeted civilian areas in several communities of the Sumy region with attack UAVs,” Hryhorov stated.
In the Bilopillia community, a civilian was killed in the strikes, while another person was seriously injured and remains hospitalized. Residential buildings were destroyed, and civilian infrastructure suffered damage in the Verkhnia Syrovatka community. In the Richky community, a private home was completely burned down after being hit by a drone. Meanwhile, in the Nedryhailiv community, Russian forces attacked a farm, setting fire to warehouses containing agricultural machinery.
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces carried out nearly 70 strikes across the Sumy region between the morning of May 27 and the morning of May 28, leaving nine people wounded.
Photo credit: Sumy RMA
