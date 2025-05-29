Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kharkiv Sector: Russian Army Resumes Offensive On Starytsia

Kharkiv Sector: Russian Army Resumes Offensive On Starytsia


2025-05-29 08:09:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 28, Russian troops resumed their offensive on Starytsia in the Kharkiv sector.

The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Russian troops resumed their offensive on Starytsia but failed to achieve any success. Russians also launched unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions in Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops attempted to storm Ukrainian fortifications near Krasne Pershe, Doroshivka, Zelenyi Hai, and Zahryzove. However, they suffered losses and were forced to retreat.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked near the settlements of Nadia, Hrekivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Myrne, and Ridkodub. Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled the assaults. Attempts by Russian troops to improve their tactical position in the Serebrianskyi forest also failed.

Read also: Russian drone strikes hit Sumy region overnight, leaving one dead and another injured

In the Siversk sector, Russian forces launched an attack near Verkhniokamianske but were unable to break through Ukrainian defenses.

Russian forces launched offensives near Markove, Bila Hora, Stupochky, and Chasiv Yar in the Kramatorsk sector but failed to inflict any losses on Ukrainian troops.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian troops attempted assaults near Dyliivka, Druzhba, Krymske, Pleshchiivka, Zoria, Yablunivka, Popiv Yar, and Toretsk, but all attacks were successfully repelled.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces targeted Myroliubivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, Horikhove, Malynivka, Lysivka, Kotlynove, and Troitske. Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the assaults, inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Russian troops attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses near Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, and Vesele. However, all attacks were successfully repelled. Ukrainian forces continue to hold their positions, pushing back the offensive and inflicting heavy losses on the enemy

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the Ukrainian General Staff, on May 28, 205 combat engagements took place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector.

Photo for illustration purposes

MENAFN29052025000193011044ID1109610920

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search