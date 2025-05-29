Kharkiv Sector: Russian Army Resumes Offensive On Starytsia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On May 28, Russian troops resumed their offensive on Starytsia in the Kharkiv sector.

The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Russian troops resumed their offensive on Starytsia but failed to achieve any success. Russians also launched unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions in Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops attempted to storm Ukrainian fortifications near Krasne Pershe, Doroshivka, Zelenyi Hai, and Zahryzove. However, they suffered losses and were forced to retreat.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked near the settlements of Nadia, Hrekivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Myrne, and Ridkodub. Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled the assaults. Attempts by Russian troops to improve their tactical position in the Serebrianskyi forest also failed.

In the Siversk sector, Russian forces launched an attack near Verkhniokamianske but were unable to break through Ukrainian defenses.

Russian forces launched offensives near Markove, Bila Hora, Stupochky, and Chasiv Yar in the Kramatorsk sector but failed to inflict any losses on Ukrainian troops.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian troops attempted assaults near Dyliivka, Druzhba, Krymske, Pleshchiivka, Zoria, Yablunivka, Popiv Yar, and Toretsk, but all attacks were successfully repelled.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces targeted Myroliubivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, Horikhove, Malynivka, Lysivka, Kotlynove, and Troitske. Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the assaults, inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Russian troops attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses near Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, and Vesele. However, all attacks were successfully repelled. Ukrainian forces continue to hold their positions, pushing back the offensive and inflicting heavy losses on the enemy

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the Ukrainian General Staff, on May 28, 205 combat engagements took place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector.

