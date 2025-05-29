Enemy Drops Bombs On Village In Zaporizhzhia Region, Civilians Trapped Under Rubble

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops have dropped at least five bombs on the village of Verkhnia Tersa in the Zaporizhzhia region, leaving civilians trapped beneath the rubble of a destroyed house.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported the attack on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.

“At dawn, the enemy targeted Verkhnia Tersa with guided aerial bombs, dropping at least five bombs on a private house,” Fedorov stated.

The attack caused significant destruction, with multiple residential buildings either damaged or completely destroyed. Rescue operations are underway to free those trapped beneath the debris.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces carried out 397 strikes across the Zaporizhzhia region on May 28.