Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Enemy Drops Bombs On Village In Zaporizhzhia Region, Civilians Trapped Under Rubble

Enemy Drops Bombs On Village In Zaporizhzhia Region, Civilians Trapped Under Rubble


2025-05-29 08:09:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have dropped at least five bombs on the village of Verkhnia Tersa in the Zaporizhzhia region, leaving civilians trapped beneath the rubble of a destroyed house.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported the attack on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.

“At dawn, the enemy targeted Verkhnia Tersa with guided aerial bombs, dropping at least five bombs on a private house,” Fedorov stated.

Read also: Russian forces kill one civilian, injure 13 in Donetsk region

The attack caused significant destruction, with multiple residential buildings either damaged or completely destroyed. Rescue operations are underway to free those trapped beneath the debris.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces carried out 397 strikes across the Zaporizhzhia region on May 28.

MENAFN29052025000193011044ID1109610919

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search