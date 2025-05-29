Enemy Drops Bombs On Village In Zaporizhzhia Region, Civilians Trapped Under Rubble
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported the attack on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.
“At dawn, the enemy targeted Verkhnia Tersa with guided aerial bombs, dropping at least five bombs on a private house,” Fedorov stated.Read also: Russian forces kill one civilian, injure 13 in Donetsk region
The attack caused significant destruction, with multiple residential buildings either damaged or completely destroyed. Rescue operations are underway to free those trapped beneath the debris.
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces carried out 397 strikes across the Zaporizhzhia region on May 28.
