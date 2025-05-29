Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Climbs By 1,050 In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia suffered approximately 984,940 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and May 29, 2025, with 1,050 soldiers killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 10,864 Russian tanks, 22,645 (+1) armored fighting vehicles, 28,386 (+31) artillery systems, 1,397 multiple rocket launchers, 1,171 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,265 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 372 warplanes, 336 helicopters, 37,999 (+81) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 50,015 (+56) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,902 pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.