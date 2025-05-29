Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Climbs By 1,050 In Past Day
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 10,864 Russian tanks, 22,645 (+1) armored fighting vehicles, 28,386 (+31) artillery systems, 1,397 multiple rocket launchers, 1,171 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,265 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 372 warplanes, 336 helicopters, 37,999 (+81) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 50,015 (+56) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,902 pieces of special equipment.
Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy enemy tank, cannon, and hideout in key frontline sector
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment