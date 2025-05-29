Ukrainian Forces Repel 54 Assaults On Pokrovsk Front, 205 Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces engaged in 205 combat clashes with Russian invaders on May 28, with the heaviest fighting concentrated in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which released the update on Facebook as of 08:00 on May 29, the enemy's most aggressive efforts were focused around Pokrovsk, where 54 assault attempts were successfully repelled.

Throughout the day, Russian forces launched two missile strikes using three missiles, conducted 93 airstrikes, and dropped 176 guided aerial bombs. In total, there were 5,430 shelling attacks, including 158 from multiple rocket launch systems (MLRS), and 3,279 kamikaze drones were deployed.

Russian airstrikes targeted multiple settlements across Ukraine, including Velykyi Prykil, Uhroidy, and Esman in the Sumy region, Dovha Balka, Zoria, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Novotoretske, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Myrnohrad, and Sukhyi Yar in the Donetsk region, as well as Malynivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

On the Kharkiv front, four attempted enemy breakthroughs were stopped near Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Krasne Pershe.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks near Zahryzove and Zelenyi Hai.

On the Lyman front, the enemy made 24 attempts to breach Ukrainian lines near Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Nadiia, Hrekivka, the Serebrianskyi Forest, and in the direction of Karpyvka, Serednie, Novyi Myr, and Zelena Dolyna.

On the Siversk front, three attacks were repelled near Verkhniokamianske and Hryhorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, 15 enemy assaults were launched toward Markove, Predtechyne, Chasiv Yar, and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, 21 enemy attacks were recorded around Toretsk, Dyliivka, Druzhba, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian troops stopped 54 assault attempts near Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Myrne, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotliarivka, and Orikhove, as well as toward Zoria, Oleksiivka, Rusyn Yar, Novomykolaivka, and Yablunivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, 21 enemy attacks were conducted near Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Novopil, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, and in the direction of Voskresenka and Odradne.

On the Huliaipole front, no combat engagements were reported.

On the Orikhiv front, six enemy assaults were repelled near Shcherbaky, Stepove, Novodanylivka, and Robotyne.

On the Dnipro River axis, two enemy attacks were stopped.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, no signs of offensive group formations were recorded.

Ukrainian forces also conducted operations in the Kursk sector, where 33 clashes occurred. The enemy launched 20 airstrikes, dropping 38 guided bombs, and carried out 205 artillery attacks, four of which involved MLRS.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck 11 enemy personnel and equipment concentration areas, one UAV control point, and two enemy artillery systems.