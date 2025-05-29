Goji Labs Expands UX And Accessibility Services To Empower Nonprofits
Accessible Design Helps Nonprofits Reach Everyone
Accessibility and usability are crucial for nonprofits serving diverse users across ages, abilities, and devices.
That's why Goji Labs has worked with groups like the World Health Organization, USC, and LAUSD to build practical experience designing for real-world, mission-driven needs.
Goji Labs' product strategy and UX process includes:
- UX audits to identify accessibility gaps
WCAG-informed design guidance integrated into UI/UX workflows Usability testing with representative users, including those with limited digital literacy or physical impairments
UX strategy that supports staff, volunteers, and community users
Joshua Webber, Goji Labs' senior marketing manager, said the goal was to create digital tools that are as inclusive and intuitive as the missions they support.
"For nonprofits, impact is everything. But you can't make an impact if people can't access your tools, navigate your site, or even read your content. We work with nonprofits that serve incredibly diverse communities - across languages, ages, devices, and abilities.
That means our digital products need to work just as well for a 70-year-old caregiver on an outdated Android as they do for a Gen Z volunteer with perfect vision and a brand new iPhone. Accessibility is how we make sure nobody gets left out. We've seen firsthand how small tweaks can make a big difference - bigger text, clearer navigation, and color contrast that doesn't strain the eyes. These aren't just 'nice to haves.' They're the difference between someone accessing critical services...or giving up."
Learn more about Goji Labs' approach to accessible, user-centered design at .
About Goji Labs
Goji Labs is an award-winning digital product agency headquartered in Los Angeles. Founded in 2014, the agency partners with startups, nonprofits, and enterprises to design, develop, and scale web and mobile applications that drive real business outcomes. The agency has launched over 500 products, supported clients in 12 countries, and collaborated with organizations like the World Health Organization. Goji Labs has been featured in Clutch's Top 100 and named a top-reviewed UX agency in Los Angeles.
