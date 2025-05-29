Blue Lagoon Resources To Participate In Canada's Premier Mining Investor Conference In Quebec City

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) -(CSE: BLLG) (FSE: 7BL) (OTCQB: BLAGF) (the "") is pleased to announce that President & CEO Rana Vig will be attending and presenting at The Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's premier mining investment conference, taking place June 3-5, 2025, in Québec City.

Mr. Vig will meet with institutional investors, fund managers, and analysts from across North America and abroad to present the Company's progress toward gold production that is expected to commence this summer at its high-grade Dome Mountain Gold Project, featuring an average grade of 9 grams per tonne (g/t) and located in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world, just outside Smithers, British Columbia.

"With Dome Mountain fully permitted and scheduled to begin production this summer, we are entering an exciting phase of growth," said Mr. Vig. "We're one of the few junior gold companies positioned to generate near-term cash flow in a rising gold market, while offering significant long-term upside through exploration."

The three-day event brings together a curated group of emerging and established mining companies for targeted one-on-one meetings and panel discussions with leading investors and industry experts. Participation supports Blue Lagoon's strategy to actively expand its investor base and raise awareness of its uniquely positioned project.

About Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.

Blue Lagoon Resources is a Canadian based publicly listed mining company (CSE: BLLG) (FSE: 7BL) (OTCQB: BLAGF) focused on building shareholder value through the aggressive development of its 100% owned Dome Mountain Gold project. The Company is run by professionals with significant finance and mining experience and operates within a prime mining jurisdiction in British Columbia, Canada. With the granting of a full mining permit, a key milestone achieved in February 2025 - one of only nine such permits issued in British Columbia since 2015 - Blue Lagoon is now focused on last preparatory activities and tasks related to the safe and secure opening of the Dome Mountain Gold Mine, targeting Q3 2025 as the start of gold production. The Company's primary objective has always been to become a cash-flowing mining company, to ultimately deliver tangible monetary value to shareholders, state, and local communities.

The Company is not basing its production decision at Dome Mountain on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. The production decision is based on having existing mining infrastructure, past bulk sampling and processing activity, and the established mineral resource. The Company understands that there is increased uncertainty, and consequently a higher risk of failure, when production is undertaken in advance of a feasibility study.