Children's Festival To Take Place In Heydar Aliyev Center's Park

Laman Ismayilova

Children's Festival will take place in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center on June 1, Azernews reports.

The festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Heydar Aliyev Center, and the Ministry of Science and Education, will provide an opportunity for every young child and adolescent to choose entertainment suited to their interests and spend their leisure time.

On the occasion of International Children's Protection Day, the festival invites children of heroes who fell for the homeland, children in orphanages, and children with special needs to attend.

During the event, the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center will be divided into zones based on topics and types of entertainment. Interesting and diverse entertainment programs, educational activities will be presented here.

Within the framework of the festival, various concert programs will be organized with the participation of children and youth; young talents will showcase their skills, and there will be interesting performances by dance groups and music ensembles, as well as quizzes.

In the Agricultural Zone, participants will receive interactive information about agriculture and nature.

In the Botanical Zone, children will learn about plant life and the impact of plants on the environment through educational materials. Practical experience will be gained by conducting master classes: seedlings will be brought, and children will have the opportunity to plant in pots.

Considering children's interest in animals, a Zoo Zone will also be created at the festival.

The State Puppet Theater has also been invited to the festival. In the zone dedicated to the theater, children will watch the fairy tale Qogal (Qogal fairy tale).

Another innovation is the participation of the Baku State Circus. Animators and circus performers will delight children with interesting shows, and acrobats, clowns, and magicians will perform special numbers.

In the Art/Face Art area, children will be taught various art forms.

One of the festival's new features is the fashion zone. In this area, children and youth will explore design and floristry, get acquainted with the world of fashion, showcase their own creations, and learn about various design ideas, guided by vocational training institutions.

In the museum zone, the National Carpet Museum will conduct master classes on carpet weaving.

Information about stars and planets will be accessible at the Space and Astronomy and Planetarium zones via the planetarium and related activities.

Within the festival, the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) will organize a Safety Roads/Rally zone for children. Kids will have the chance to experience mini-rally driving.

On the same day, a Reading Zone will be set up in the park of the Center, where reading hours will be held.

To draw attention to the healthy growth of the younger generation on International Children's Protection Day, a Healthy Children Zone will operate during the festival. It will provide coupons for children's health examinations and registration.

To increase children's physical activity, various competitions and sports games will be held in the Relay Zone, and attractions will be set up. Interesting competitions will also be organized in the Badminton Zone.

Thus, the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center will serve both as an entertainment and creativity space, fully at the disposal of children throughout the day.