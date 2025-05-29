Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oil Prices Climb Amid US Court Ruling, Russian Sanctions Risk, And OPEC+ Output Talks

Oil Prices Climb Amid US Court Ruling, Russian Sanctions Risk, And OPEC+ Output Talks


2025-05-29 08:06:31
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Oil prices advanced as a U.S. court blocked most of former President Donald Trump's tariffs from taking effect, lifting investor sentiment while markets awaited fresh sanctions on Russian crude and a key OPEC+ decision on production levels, Azernews reports.

