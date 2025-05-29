Erdogan: Zangezur Corridor Connects Not Only Nakhchivan, But Also The Turkic World

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Zangezur corridor represents more than a land link between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan-it also forms a vital new route of integration connecting the Turkic world via Türkiye, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during remarks to journalists on his return flight from Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing TRT Haber.

Erdogan underlined the strategic importance of the corridor for the broader region.

According to the Turkish president, the opening of the Zangezur passage in the near future will "strengthen the transport and energy infrastructure of the Caucasus."

“We expect our neighbor Iran to support these steps that will serve peace, security and development in our region,” Erdogan stated.“We want everyone to benefit from this environment. Every step taken, every door and corridor opened will bring economic benefits and bring the countries closer together over time.”

He also emphasized Türkiye's strong support for Azerbaijan's reconstruction and development efforts in the territories liberated after the 2020 war.

“Türkiye has been attaching great importance to preventing the suffering that has been going on for years and establishing stability, peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus,” Erdogan said.

Commenting on ongoing peace efforts between Baku and Yerevan, Erdogan noted:

“Türkiye welcomes the steps taken between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It also sees the agreement reached on the text of the peace agreement as an important development on the path to stability and hopes for the speedy conclusion of this process. The winner of the war, Can Azerbaijan, has also emerged as an architect of peace in the region.”