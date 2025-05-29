403
Skyline CPA Now Offering Specialized Tax Support For Real Estate Investors In Texas
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Houston, TX, May 16, 2025 - Skyline Financial Management, a Houston-based CPA firm led by Zahra Samji, is now offering dedicated tax services tailored specifically for real estate investors across Texas. From rental property owners to full-time investors and realtors with investment portfolios, the firm's new offering is designed to simplify tax season while maximizing deductions and long-term gains.
As the Texas real estate market continues to attract new investors, many property owners are running into complex tax situations they didn't anticipate, especially when it comes to depreciation, capital gains, 1031 exchanges, and passive activity loss limitations.
“I've worked with a number of clients who didn't even realize they were missing major deductions or who were unintentionally underreporting income,” said Zahra Samji, founder of Skyline Financial Management and a licensed CPA.“Real estate is a powerful wealth-building tool, but it comes with tax rules that need careful handling.”
With her background in public accounting at firms like PwC and Deloitte, and a strong client base of entrepreneurs, small business owners, and professionals, Zahra has seen the need for specialized tax support for investment properties grow year after year.
Skyline's new service package includes:
.Tax preparation for rental and investment properties
.Strategic planning around real estate income and capital gains
.Guidance on depreciation, repairs vs. improvements, and tax basis tracking
.Support for 1031 exchanges and real estate-related entity structures
.Realtor-specific tax preparation in Houston TX
What makes Skyline's approach different is its focus on education and one-on-one support.“Most real estate investors aren't getting proactive advice,” Zahra noted.“They drop off their documents in March, and that's it. But smart tax planning for property owners should be happening year-round.”
The service is ideal for both new and experienced investors, including part-time landlords, AirBnB hosts, and those holding real estate in LLCs or partnerships. It's also a fit for realtors who have transitioned into owning income-producing properties, a group that's often underserved by traditional accounting firms.
With a growing presence in Houston, Dallas, Austin, and remote clients in LA and New York, Skyline is committed to providing flexible, personalized service built around clients' real-life needs. All tax work is handled directly by Zahra, ensuring clients get consistent, expert-level support.
“Whether you've got one property or a dozen, the tax side of real estate doesn't have to be stressful,” she added.“You just need someone who understands both the rules and your goals.”
For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit
About Skyline Financial Management
Skyline Financial Management is a boutique CPA firm based in Houston, TX, offering personalized tax, bookkeeping, and advisory services to individuals and small businesses. Founded by Zahra Samji, CPA, the firm focuses on client education, compliance, and stress-free financial management.
Media Contact
Skyline Financial CPA
Email: ...
Contact: (713) 897-1727
Website:
For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit
