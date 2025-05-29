Cranius Therapeutics Awarded Maryland Tech Council's 2025 Emerging Life Sciences Company Of The Year

BALTIMORE, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CraniUS Therapeutics, a cutting-edge medical device company advancing intracranial drug delivery, is proud to announce it has been voted the "2025 Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year" by the Maryland Tech Council (MTC). The honor was presented during the Council's prestigious Industry Awards Celebration, which drew over 600 attendees, and recognizes the state's most innovative and impactful companies in technology and life sciences.

The company's Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr. Chad Gordon, is a leader in Neuroplastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He serves as Section Chief and Fellowship Program Director at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Over his career, Dr. Gordon has secured 21 patents, led three successful venture exits, and conducted three first-in-human studies evaluating advanced cranial implants. His invention of the NeuroPASSTM device-CraniUS's core innovation-sparked the company's formation.

This award acknowledges CraniUS's leadership and its groundbreaking development of the NeuroPASSTM platform, which enables direct, reliable delivery of therapeutics to the brain-addressing one of the most persistent challenges in treating brain tumors and other neurological conditions.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Maryland Tech Council with this year's Emerging Company Award," said Dr. Gordon. "This milestone reflects not only the dedication of our entire team but also the urgent need for transformative solutions in neurotherapeutics. We are extremely proud to be pioneering the new field of functional neurocranial implants inspired by Neuroplastic Surgery and driving this critical work forward-from right here in Maryland."

Mike Maglin, CEO of CraniUS Therapeutics, added, "This award is a testament to the meaningful progress we've made and the momentum we've built-spanning scientific innovation, strategic alliances, and investor engagement. We remain committed to redefining how patients with neurological diseases receive life-changing medicines."

The Industry Awards Celebration is Maryland's premier event honoring excellence in technology, life sciences, and innovation. CraniUS was selected from a competitive field of nominees for its rapid growth, strong leadership, and the promise of its revolutionary device platform-employing patented neurotechnology-designed to reshape treatment approaches for conditions such as neurodegenerative diseases, movement disorders, and aggressive brain cancers.

About CraniUS Therapeutics

CraniUS Therapeutics is a neurotechnology company developing the first fully implantable platform to bypass the blood-brain barrier for long-term, programmable drug delivery. Its flagship device, NeuroPASSTM, is designed to transform the treatment landscape for debilitating neurological conditions across multiple disease types. CraniUS Therapeutics is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, and collaborates globally with industry leading experts in neurosurgery, drug delivery, implant design, device engineering, and manufacturing.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth A. Dale, EdD

Executive Advisor, CraniUS Therapeutics

[email protected]

215-620-4482

SOURCE CraniUS Therapeutics

