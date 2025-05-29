403
Gov't Body: 2,530 Driving Licenses Issued For Undocumented Residents In 2024
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 29 (KUNA) -- The Central System for the Remedy of Situations of Illegal Residents announced on Thursday that 2,530 new driving licenses were issued (for the first time) for undocumented residents during 2024, in cooperation with the General Department of Traffic at the Ministry of Interior.
The Director of the Information Department Abdullah Al-Farhan said to KUNA that 29,256 driving licenses were renewed from January 1 to the end of December last year.
Al-Farhan added that Al-Jahra Governorate ranked first with 1,516 licenses issued, followed by Al-Asimah with 325 licenses, then Al-Farwaniya with 314 licenses, then Al-Ahmadi with 269 licenses, Mubarak Al-Kabeer with 59 licenses, and Hawalli with 46 licenses, and only one license for the new electronic traffic services was issued.
He noted that 'obtaining licenses is accessible for those holding valid cards and over the age of 18,' adding that 'the process of issuing driver's licenses comes in accordance with Cabinet Resolution No. (409/2011) related to providing a number of advantages and services for residents living illegally.
Al-Farhan praised the ongoing cooperation with the Ministry of Interior regarding the issuance and renewal of driving licenses for resident living illegally. (end)
