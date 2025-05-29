Eidiya Atms To Be Available In Various Locations Starting Friday: Qatar Central Bank

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has announced the availability of Eidiya ATM service starting on Friday, May 30, 2025, in various convenient locations around Qatar.

The ATMs will be available in 10 locations, allowing users to withdraw Qatari Riyal bills of 5, 10, and 50-100 denominations.



The locations of Eidiya ATMs:



Place Vendome Mall

Mall of Qatar

Al-Wakrah Old Souq

Doha Festival City (DFC)

Al-Hazm Mall

Al-Mirqab Mall

Al-Khor Mall

Al-Meera (Muaither) Al-Meera (Al-Thumama)

QCB's Eidiya ATM service comes as a part of the overall effort to preserve the Qatari heritage and culture of the practice of Eidi, which is the gifting of money to young children.