Heat, Strong Wind, And High Sea Expected For Weekend, Warns Qatar Meteorology

Doha, Qatar: The weather alert for the weekend forecasts elevated heat, strong wind, and high sea across the country, with temperatures ranging between 29°C and 43°C.

Early day time is expected to be hot and hazy and to feature slight to blowing dust.

On Friday, May 30, 2025, winds will likely reach speeds of 8-18 knots in the Northwesterly direction, gusting up to 28knots, while on Saturday, May 31, they are expected to reach 12-22knots, possibly gusting up to 35 knots.



The sea height is expected to be 3-7ft, possibly rising to 10ft at times.

Other reports alerted that today, Thursday, May 29, the country is witnessing high heated weather with temperatures ranging from 40°C to 46°C in various regions.