A-LIGN Issues CMMC Level 2 Certification To Quiet Professionals

TAMPA, Fla., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A-LIGN, a leading Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO), proudly announces the issuance of one of its first CMMC Level 2 certifications to Quiet Professionals LLC . This milestone underscores A-LIGN's dedication to helping U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) contractors meet stringent cybersecurity requirements while safeguarding sensitive Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

The CMMC program requires all DoD defense contractors under Level 2 to meet cybersecurity controls and be certified by a C3PAO assessment. Prime contractors and their subcontractors are required to demonstrate that cybersecurity controls have been sufficiently implemented through the completion of independent validation activities performed by an authorized C3PAO like A-LIGN.

"At A-LIGN, we are at the forefront of CMMC, providing businesses with expert guidance to navigate the new DoD standards with confidence," said Jennifer Hawks, Federal Practice Lead at A-LIGN. "As a trusted C3PAO, A-LIGN leverages its team of expert CCAs and CCPs to guide organizations through the complex process of CMMC Level 2 certification. We are honored to work with industry leaders like Quiet Professionals, one of the first organizations to secure certification, as they set the standard for cybersecurity excellence."

Quiet Professionals is a veteran-founded company providing secure, scalable solutions for national security and defense organizations, headquartered in Tampa. As the company advances solutions in OSINT, Geospatial Analytics, and Cloud Computing, earning CMMC Level 2 certification reinforces the company's ability to securely support customers' critical missions.

"Our team committed to fully understanding NIST 800-171 and each control family. We developed tailored solutions to meet every requirement, drawing from industry research and leveraging our Microsoft partnership. A-LIGN was a strong partner throughout the process to achieve CMMC Level 2 certification. Their structured approach and expertise helped validate the work our cybersecurity team has done. This achievement is a testament to our collective effort," said Cory Wilson, Director of Information Technology at Quiet Professionals.

As a top C3PAO with over 20 years of experience, A-LIGN has completed over 1,000 NIST-based assessments, including FedRAMP, GovRAMP, NIST 800-171. Contact A-LIGN today to secure your spot in the CMMC certification queue and streamline compliance with an expert-driven approach.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and HITRUST and a top three FedRAMP assessor. For more information, visit a-lign .

About Quiet Professionals LLC

Quiet Professionals LLC is a veteran-founded defense and technology company specializing in intelligence, advanced analytics, cybersecurity, and mission support for U.S. government agencies. With roots in the Special Operations Forces (SOF), Quiet Professionals provides highly specialized expertise in counter-threat intelligence, geospatial analysis, cloud integration, and secure technology and operational support to address today's most complex national security challenges with precision and speed.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, near MacDill Air Force Base-home to U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM)-Quiet Professionals partners with industry leaders like Esri, Microsoft Azure, and Databricks to deliver mission-critical solutions. Built on a foundation of service and excellence, Quiet Professionals empowers defense and intelligence agencies with the expertise, technology, and operational agility to outpace emerging threats and safeguard national security. For more information, visit quietprofessionalsllc .

