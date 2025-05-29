CITGO Launches Premier Status: Unlocking More Savings For Loyal Customers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We believe that rewarding loyalty encourages customers to keep returning to CITGO stations," said Joey Low, Manager, Loyalty and Marketing Programs. "That's why we've introduced Premier Status within our Club CITGO program, offering our best members the opportunity to earn even greater savings. Whether you're a long-time customer or new to the Club, we want your savings to reflect our appreciation for your business to keep you coming back."

All Club CITGO members automatically qualify for Club Status, earning a 3¢ per gallon reward on every fill-up (up to 30 gallons). Premier Status members, however, double their savings with a 6¢ per gallon reward on every fill-up (also up to 30 gallons).

These rewards stack with other special offers in the Club CITGO account:



Triple Tuesday: On one Tuesday each month, members can triple their everyday fuel reward. Club Status members save 9¢ per gallon, while Premier Status members save 18¢ per gallon. Friday Savings: On one Friday each month, members receive an additional 2¢ per gallon reward. Club Status members save a total of 5¢ per gallon, and Premier Status members save 8¢ per gallon.

Club CITGO members can achieve Premier Status by completing 12 qualifying fuel purchases of only eight gallons or more at a participating CITGO station during a calendar quarter. It's easy for members to track their fill-ups and monitor their progress on the Club CITGO app's home screen. Once achieved, Premier Status is valid for the remainder of the current quarter and continues through the following calendar quarter.

CITGO is committed to delivering a seamless, user-friendly experience that simplifies reward redemption and provides an innovative app platform for its branded locations. In addition to the recently launched mobile payment features, the app also delivers detailed information on membership tier benefits, a breakdown of special offerings- including local offers by store, sweepstakes entries for a chance to win gas for a year, and a streamlined Activity tab for tracking of lifetime savings.

"Our ongoing investments in the Club CITGO loyalty program are designed to enrich the customer journey, offering personalized rewards and streamlined access to savings," said Greg Caponegro, General Manager Light Oil Sales. "By continuously enhancing our loyalty initiatives, we ensure the CITGO brand is Good to Grow for our branded partners."

The customer journey doesn't stop here; more exciting innovations will be launched later this year. To keep up with all the latest feature enhancements visit .

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,000 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

SOURCE CITGO Petroleum Corporation