Medidata Debuts Protocol Optimization At ASCO, Leveraging AI To Transform The Study Experience

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medidata , a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, today announced the launch of Medidata Protocol Optimization , part of the Medidata Study Experience which is available on the Medidata Platform . Medidata is showcasing this novel solution at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 conference, which will be held from May 30–June 3, 2025 in Chicago.

Medidata Protocol Optimization, a flagship component of the unified Study Experience, transforms trial design and execution by leveraging AI-driven predictive modeling, digital protocols, and industry-leading aggregated data to simulate trial performance. This solution has the ability to predict the impact on patient burden, site performance, and costs, well in advance of the First Patient In (FPI) resulting in research teams gaining critical foresight into the potential challenges. This approach significantly decreases costly amendments and enrollment delays, leading to smoother and lower cost trials.

“Oncology trials are some of the most intricate and demanding in clinical research, often leading to more changes during the study than any other therapeutic area,” said Dan Braga, senior vice president, Study Experience, Medidata.“Because of this complexity, we wanted to introduce Protocol Optimization at ASCO to give researchers a deeper look into how balancing scientific intention and practical execution can bring treatments to the market more effectively.”

