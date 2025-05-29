Bitfufu To Report First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results On June 5, 2025
The Company's management team will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 5, 2025 (8:00 P.M. Singapore Time on the same day).
All participants must register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, each participant will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.
Registration Link:
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
About BitFuFu Inc.
BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling infrastructure, and innovative mining services.
For more information, visit ir.bitfufu.com or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial .
For investor inquiries, please contact:
BitFuFu Investor Relations: ...
Charley Brady, Vice President of Investor Relations: ...
For general inquiries, please contact:
BitFuFu Media Relations: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
