Reflect Scientific Completes $550,000 Next-Generation Freezer Installation For Pharmaceutical Client
The installation was finalized during Q1 2025 and supports critical pharmaceutical storage and cold chain logistics operations. This deployment represents the continuation of a multi-year relationship with the client, whose name remains confidential per industry agreements.
"This successful installation demonstrates the growing market demand for our patented LN2-based technologies," said Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific. "Our ultra-low temperature freezers are specifically designed to meet the exacting standards required for temperature-sensitive biopharmaceutical products, providing the stability and reliability that this industry demands."
The Company's next-generation freezers deliver several key competitive advantages:
- Ultra-low temperature capabilities essential for preserving biopharmaceutical integrity Superior temperature stability compared to conventional mechanical freezers Compliance with stringent regulatory requirements Enhanced energy efficiency, reducing operational costs
This latest deployment reinforces Reflect Scientific's position in the specialized ultra-low temperature market, particularly within the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, where precise temperature control is critical for product efficacy and safety.
About Reflect Scientific, Inc.
Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific's products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol "RSCF" and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading "Disclosure," including those identified in such filings as "forward-looking statements."
