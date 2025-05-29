Immuneering To Present At The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Company Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings
Date/Time: June 5 from 8:45 – 9:15 am ET
The presentation will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering's website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation .
About Immuneering Corporation
Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize more effective and better tolerated therapies for cancer patients. The Company's lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is an oral, once-daily deep cyclic inhibitor of MEK designed to improve tolerability and expand indications to include RAS-driven tumors such as most pancreatic cancers. IMM-1-104 is currently in a Phase 2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors including pancreatic cancer. The company's development pipeline also includes early-stage programs. For more information, please visit .
Media Contact:
Jenna Urban
...
Investor Contact:
Laurence Watts
619-916-7620
...
Legal Disclaimer:
