MEDIA ADVISORY: Rallies Across Ontario Celebrate First Officially Proclaimed Injured Workers' Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO and LONDON, On. and OSHAWA, On. and PETERBOROUGH, On. and THUNDER BAY, On. and WINDSOR, On., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Injured and ill workers across Ontario will gather this Sunday to mark the-the first to be officially proclaimed by the Ontario Legislature following the passage of

While the official recognition of Injured Workers' Day is an important milestone, workers and advocates emphasize that meaningful change must follow. ONIWG is calling attention to ongoing injustices faced by injured workers, including:



Over $20 billion in WSIB employer rebates despite restrictive policies and practices that force injured workers into poverty.

Harmful“deeming” practices that cut compensation benefits based on phantom jobs that injured workers don't have and cannot get. Denied healthcare and systemic discrimination, especially against migrant workers.



Additional information can be found at:

Event Details & Media Contacts

Toronto: June 1st . Queen's Park . 11am to 1pm

Provincial Media Coordinator – Matthew Pi: 416-461-2423

London: June 1st . Victoria Park . 11am to 1pm . Northwest Corner

Rally organizer Kevin Jones – Home phone: 519- 936-6715

Kevin will also be available at event for media inquiries

Oshawa: *THURSDAY, MAY 29th . Justice for Injured Workers Event hosted by Durham Regional Labour Council . 6:30pm – 8:30pm . IBEW East Hall . 1001 Ritson Rd. S.

ONIWG VP Wayne Harris: 289-830-2103

Peterborough: June 1st . Millennium Park . Noon . North end of the pathway

Peterborough Occupational Disease Action Committee Rep Sue James: 705-876-1150

Thunder Bay: *FRIDAY, MAY 30th . City Hall . 10am.

ONIWG VP Eugene Lafrancois: 807-767-7827

Windsor: June 1st . Corner of Ouellette & Tecumseh . 11am . At the flagpole

ONIWG VP Liz Garant: 226-961-3906

HEAD OFFICE

127 Ravenwood Ave.

Thunder Bay, ON P7B 4H7

...

