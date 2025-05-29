Cabaletta Bio To Participate In The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the News and Events section of the Company's website at . Replays will be available on the website for 30 days.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio (Nasdaq: CABA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases. The CABATM platform encompasses two complementary strategies which aim to advance the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies with the potential to become deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatments for a broad range of autoimmune diseases. The lead CARTA (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cells for Autoimmunity) strategy is prioritizing the development of rese-cel, a 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T cell investigational therapy. Rese-cel is currently being evaluated in the RESETTM (REstoring SElf-Tolerance) clinical development program spanning multiple therapeutic areas, including rheumatology, neurology and dermatology. Cabaletta Bio's headquarters and labs are located in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit and connect with us on LinkedIn.
Contacts:
Anup Marda
Chief Financial Officer
...
