Global Blood Platelets Market Outlook 20252034: Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities & Forecast Analysis

What Does The Blood Platelets Market Landscape Look Like?

After exhibiting strong growth in the past, the global blood platelets market is set to maintain its momentum in the near future. It is projected to grow from $6.27 billion in 2024 to $6.72 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. The historical progression of the market is backed by several key factors including an increase in the number of surgeries, rising incidence of traumatic injuries, prevalence of autoimmune diseases, and an uptick in chronic diseases, along with a growing prevalence of thrombocytopenia.

What Is Expected To Drive The Blood Platelets Market's Future Growth?

In the upcoming years, the blood platelets market size is projected to further expand, reaching a valuation of $8.79 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.9%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to the rising number of trauma cases, an increase in the number of blood banks, growing preference for allogeneic blood transfusion therapies, an exacerbating aging population, and the mounting need for platelets in wound healing. Furthermore, the market is poised to witness a variety of trends, with major ones including automated platelet apheresis systems, advanced platelet storage technologies, platelet-rich plasma PRP therapies, the shift towards leukoma reduced platelets, to name a few.

What's Driving The Blood Platelets Market Growth?

The healthcare community is increasingly recognizing the role of blood platelets in the treatment of various blood disorders. Such disorders affect the function, production or components of blood, leading to conditions such as anemia, clotting disorders or immune system deficiencies. Aging population is particularly susceptible to these conditions as growing old leads to a decline in bone marrow function, making them more susceptible to conditions like anemia, thrombocytopenia, and clotting disorders.

Blood platelets, in this regard, are exceptionally crucial because they regulate blood clotting and are essential for preventing excessive bleeding and supporting wound healing. For instance, the Perth Blood Institute, an Australia-based non-profit organization, stated that the number of individuals identified with hemophilia stood at 257,146 in 2022, increasing from 233,577 in 2021. This rise highlighted the importance of blood platelets in treating blood disorders, ultimately contributing to the growth of the market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Blood Platelets Industry?

The blood platelets market has exhaustive participation from numerous firms including Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bayer AG, Fresenius Kabi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Baxter International Inc., CSL Limited, Grifols S.A., Terumo Corporation, American Red Cross, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, Kedrion Biopharma Inc., LFB Group, Bio Products Laboratory Limited, Sanquin, Macopharma, Biotest AG, Cerus Corporation, ADMA Biologics Inc., Octapharma AG, Kamada Ltd., HemaCare.

How Is The Blood Platelets Market Segmented?

Innovations like platelet pooling are in focus as key industry players work on enhancing shelf life, improving availability, and supporting blood centers to meet growing transfusion demands. For instance, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies, a US-based medical technology company, after securing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA clearance, launched the IMUGARD WB platelet pooling set in February 2023. This innovation has successfully extended the shelf life of whole blood-derived platelets from five to seven days and has provided an alternative source of supply to meet the increasing demand.

How Is The Blood Platelets Market Segmented?

The blood platelets market primarily offers two types of platelets-whole blood derived platelets and apheresis derived platelets. While whole blood derived platelets are separated from a standard whole blood donation, often pooled from multiple donors for transfusion, they find applications in platelet function disorders, hemophilia, thrombocytopenia, and perioperative indications. The primary end-users are hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, blood banks, research laboratories, specialty clinics, cancer treatment centers, trauma centers, and others.

Which Geographies Hold Major Blood Platelets Market Shares?

On the regional front, North America was the largest player in the blood platelets market in 2024. However, the forecast period is expected to witness Asia-Pacific as the fastest-growing region.

