VFX In Advertising Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's VFX In Advertising Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Forecasted Growth Of The VFX In Advertising Market And What It's The Projected Growth Of The Market?

The VFX in advertising market size has been experiencing a steady growth in recent years. The market size has grown from $2.80 billion in 2024 to $3.04 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.9%. The considerable growth in the past period is attributed to the ever-growing demand for immersive advertising, rise of social media and digital platforms, increasing usage of streaming platforms, and the escalating demand for high-quality content. Based on the data, the VFX in advertising market size is speculated to witness a strong growth in the coming years, growing to $4.23 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.6%. Progress in forecast period can largely be credited to the increasing adoption of VFX in film and television, quick paced boom in entertainment and media, and surging use of digital video streaming services.

Technological innovations in VFX tools, expansion of virtual production, integration of real-time rendering, and the advancement in artificial intelligence and machine learning are some of the prominent trends predicted to dominate the VFX in advertising market in the forecast period.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Are The Key Drivers Of The VFX In Advertising Market Growth?

The rise of social media and digital platforms is expected to significantly propel the growth of VFX in advertising market going forward. Online technologies and networks that aid users to create, share, engage with content, communicate, and conduct business in a digitally oriented environment are being referred to as social media and digital platforms. The growth of these platforms is primarily driven by increasing internet and smartphone penetration, allowing effortless global connectivity and real-time communication. As a correlation, VFX in advertising significantly enhances visual storytelling by creating alluring, immersive and engaging content that captures audience attention and boosting brand impact. As of January 2025, according to Made in CA, a Canada-based online platform highlighting and supporting Canadian-made products, businesses, and innovations, Canada boasted of 31.9 million social media users. This 91.3% penetration rate implies that the vast majority of the population has at least one social media account. Therefore, the rise of social media and digital platforms will drive the growth of the VFX in the advertising market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery



Who Are The Leading Players In The VFX In Advertising Market?

Major companies operating in the VFX in advertising market include Adobe Inc., Technicolor Group, MediaMonks Inc., Framestone Studio Ltd., Double Negative Limited, The Mill Group, Rodeo FX Inc., Industrial Light & Magic LLC, Digital Domain Holdings Limited, Method Studios Inc., Aardman Animations Ltd., Pixomondo GmbH, The Foundry Visionmongers Limited, Tippett Studio Inc., Glassworks Limited, Ollin VFX, Citrus Ink Studios Inc, Grammatik Agency, Creatfx Studios Inc., Johnny Soko Studios.

What Key Trends Are Reshaping The VFX In Advertising Market?

These industry titans are focusing on the expansion of production services, such as video editing studios, to enhance the visual effects quality, streamline production workflows, and create more engaging and realistic advertisements.

Which Are The Market Segments For VFX In Advertising?

The VFX in advertising market categorises its vast framework into multiple segments and subsegments. Some of the main segments include type, technology, component, and applications, while the key subsegments include 2D and 3D VFX, motion graphics, matte painting, computer-generated imagery, and other types.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The VFX In Advertising Market?

North America was recognized as the largest region in terms of VFX in advertising market utilization in 2024. The regions covered in this comprehensive report spans Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Internet Advertising Global Market Report 2025



Digital Video Advertising Global Market Report 2025



Programmatic Advertising Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is revered for providing comprehensive, data-rich researches and insights. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries across 60+ geographies, we have built a commendable reputation. Our information is backed up by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from industry leaders, making us a reliable source to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.