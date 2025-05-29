Ananya Panday's Heartfelt Tribute To Dad Chunky Panday: 'He Light Up People's Lives With His Work'
The diva left her dad surprised with a heartfelt performance, which she had been planning with her mother, Bhavana Pandey.
During the performance, Ananya was joined by Chunky as they tapped a foot together on his popular track, "Main Tera Tota" from the 1989 drama "Paap Ki Duniya". The father and daughter duo set the stage on fire with their scintillating chemistry. Their wholesome performance even left Bhavana teary-eyed.
Talking about her special performance, Ananya said,“I've grown up watching my dad light up people's lives with his work, and this performance was my way of saying thank you - not just to him as an artist, but as the incredible father who's always been my biggest supporter. Mom and I had been planning this surprise for so long and keeping it, a secret wasn't easy! Every time I rehearsed at home, he'd walk by looking confused, wondering what I was up to. Seeing his reaction tonight made it all worth it. I'm just so grateful I could pull it off, and sharing the stage with him will always be one of the most special moments of my life. I want to thank Zee Cine Awards for giving me the chance to honour my dad in this way.”
While Ananya and Chunky have not shared screen space till now, it would be exciting to see the dynamic father and daughter pair together.
Work-wise, Ananya is gearing up for the release of Vivek Soni's“Chand Mera Dil," in which she has been paired opposite the 'Kill' actor Lakshya.
The much-awaited drama is being backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poornawala, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Production.
Additionally, Ananya will be reprising her role as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of her popular series,“Call Me Bae”.
The series will see Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Mini Mathur in key roles, along with others.
