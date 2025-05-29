Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ministry Issues Tender For Up To 120,000 Tons Of Barley

Ministry Issues Tender For Up To 120,000 Tons Of Barley


2025-05-29 07:59:05
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, May 29 (Petra) – The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply has announced an international tender to purchase 100,000 to 120,000 tons of barley, as part of its strategic efforts to secure grain reserves.
Interested bidders are invited to obtain the tender documents from the Tender Department starting Thursday, upon payment of a non-refundable fee of JD650. The documents outline all relevant terms and specifications.
The deadline for submitting bids is set for 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4.
As part of the eligibility criteria, bidders must provide a valid professional license, a commercial registration certificate issued within the past 30 days from the bid opening date, and proof of registration with a chamber of commerce.

MENAFN29052025000117011021ID1109610661

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search