Ministry Issues Tender For Up To 120,000 Tons Of Barley
Amman, May 29 (Petra)
Amman, May 29 (Petra) – The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply has announced an international tender to purchase 100,000 to 120,000 tons of barley, as part of its strategic efforts to secure grain reserves.
Interested bidders are invited to obtain the tender documents from the Tender Department starting Thursday, upon payment of a non-refundable fee of JD650. The documents outline all relevant terms and specifications.
The deadline for submitting bids is set for 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4.
As part of the eligibility criteria, bidders must provide a valid professional license, a commercial registration certificate issued within the past 30 days from the bid opening date, and proof of registration with a chamber of commerce.
