Recruitment Of Foreign Workers Suspended Pending Labor Market Review
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 29 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Labor has announced the immediate suspension of all recruitment for non-Jordanian workers, following the end of a temporary three-month window that allowed foreign labor hiring across several economic sectors.
In a statement issued Thursday, the ministry said the suspension will remain in effect until a thorough assessment of labor market needs is completed. The decision marks the end of a recruitment period launched earlier this year to address labor shortages reported by employers in key sectors.
The ministry's spokesperson, Mohammad Al-Zyoud, confirmed that no new applications for foreign worker permits will be accepted until further notice. He stressed that any future reopening of recruitment will depend on a comprehensive study to determine the actual needs of the labor market.
The ministry also reiterated its commitment to ongoing inspection campaigns in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and the Public Security Directorate. These inspections, which cover all governorates, aim to identify violations related to the employment of unauthorized foreign workers and to ensure compliance with existing labor regulations.
According to the ministry, the inspections will specifically verify whether foreign workers brought in under official permits are in fact employed by the establishments that sponsored them.
Al-Zyoud warned that companies found in violation, by employing workers not under their sponsorship or misusing the recruitment system, will face strict penalties. These may include suspension of recruitment privileges, bans on hiring foreign labor, and refusal to renew work permits issued under the violator's name.
