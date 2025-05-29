Efforts Underway To Ease Goods Movement Between Jordan And Syria

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Damascus, May 29 (Petra) -- Jordan and Syria are exploring measures to streamline the flow of goods and passengers across their shared border, as part of broader efforts to revive bilateral trade and logistics cooperation.An economic delegation from Jordan, led by President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce Khalil Al-Haj Tawfiq, met Wednesday in Damascus with Qutaiba Badawi, head of Syria's General Authority for Land and Sea Ports. The meeting focused on eliminating logistical barriers, reducing transport costs, and strengthening cross-border commerce.Discussions addressed practical steps to ease customs procedures, facilitate the movement of passengers, goods, tourists, and tour buses, and develop transit trade through both countries. The two sides also reviewed proposals to capitalize on the strategic location of Aqaba Port, simplify foreign company registration, regulate customs clearance fees, and ensure re-exported goods from Jordan's Zarqa Free Zone are properly certified with Jordanian certificates of origin.Al-Haj Tawfiq called for sustained coordination between the two countries on all matters related to border management. He emphasized the value of Jordan's experience in customs clearance, transport, logistics, and free zone operations, suggesting that such expertise could support Syria's reconstruction and economic recovery."The Jordan Chamber of Commerce remains committed to building strong economic ties with Syria through partnership with the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce," he said, adding that the goal is to establish a model of regional economic integration.For his part, Badawi reaffirmed Syria's commitment to facilitating trade and transit with Jordan, calling it a strategic priority for enhancing bilateral economic relations. He said Syria is working to upgrade its logistical infrastructure and transform its free zones into regional trade hubs connected to international transport networks.Badawi noted that the Syrian government is pursuing a clear strategy to revitalize the transport and logistics sectors, attract investment, and stimulate economic activity. He highlighted ongoing rehabilitation efforts at land crossings, aimed at accelerating customs processes and lowering costs for traders on both sides.He also stressed that economic stability and growth in Syria would have a positive impact on Jordan and the wider region, pointing to significant untapped potential for cooperation in trade, logistics, and investment.