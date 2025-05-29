Indian Cross-Party Delegation Urges Panama's Support Against Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism

In a key diplomatic move, Shashi Tharoor led an all-party delegation to reaffirm Operation Sindoor and conveyed India's strong stance against Pakistan. The message was delivered to Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha during a high-level meet, strengthening India's international outreach amid regional security concerns.

