Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indian Cross-Party Delegation Urges Panama's Support Against Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism

2025-05-29 07:55:32
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>In a key diplomatic move, Shashi Tharoor led an all-party delegation to reaffirm Operation Sindoor and conveyed India's strong stance against Pakistan. The message was delivered to Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha during a high-level meet, strengthening India's international outreach amid regional security concerns.</p>

MENAFN29052025007385015968ID1109610592

