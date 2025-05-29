403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kamal Haasan Controversy: Sumalatha Ambareesh Says Kannada's Dignity Won't Diminish Over Remarks
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Bengaluru: Renowned Tamil actor Kamal Haasan has drawn the ire of Kannadigas. At an event in Chennai, Kamal Haasan stated that Kannada originated from Tamil. This statement has infuriated Kannadigas, and Kannada organisations have demanded an apology, accusing him of lacking basic knowledge about languages.</p><p>Senior Kannada actress and former MP Sumalatha Ambareesh reacted to Kamal Haasan's statement. She said,“One should be careful when talking about languages. None of us are scholars to determine the origin of languages. As a senior actor, he should speak thoughtfully.”</p><p>She added,“Kannada's dignity will not diminish because of someone's statement. Kannada has its own legacy, and it's not right to insult it. Statements should be made carefully. Nobody knows which language originated from which. Kannadigas will not tolerate any disrespect towards Kannada. It's up to individual politicians to decide whether they should speak on this matter or not.”</p><p>Yesterday, senior Kannada actor Srinath also responded to the issue. He retorted to Kamal Haasan, saying,“Kannada doesn't need to originate from anywhere; it originated where it was meant to. Kannada has nurtured many languages. Kannadigas know where it originated from; we don't need others to tell us. No individual should claim to be 'great'; they should say 'we'. I am proud of my language; we don't need others to tell us about our language; we know it.”</p><p>Following this, at a press meet for the movie Thug Life in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Kamal Haasan said,“I will not apologize,” when questioned about the protests in Karnataka. He stated,“I haven't said anything that warrants an apology.”</p><p>At the Chennai event, Kamal Haasan had claimed that Kannada originated from Tamil. Kannada organisations are now protesting in Karnataka and have also threatened to stall the release of Thug Life if he doesn't apologise. Kamal Haasan's subsequent statements are significant in this context.</p><p>Thug Life is set to release on June 5. Kamal Haasan said,“I haven't given any wrong information. I only repeated what historians have said. Tamil Nadu is a state that respects all languages. A Reddy was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and a Kannada Iyengar woman was also the CM of Tamil Nadu. Politicians have no right to talk about language.</p><p>Kannadigas have shown me immense love. When there were problems in Tamil Nadu, they invited me to Karnataka and gave me work. There is no question of apologising... 'There's no talk of apology in love,'” said Kamal Haasan.</p><p>Kannada actors Jaggesh and Srinath have expressed their opposition to Kamal Haasan's statement. Senior Kannada director Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar has also disagreed with Kamal's remarks.</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment