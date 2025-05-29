Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EPFO 3.0 Simplifies PF Management: Top 5 Features Explained

2025-05-29 07:53:19
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p><strong>EPFO 3.0:</strong> If you're employed and have PF deducted monthly, this news is crucial. EPFO's new digital platform, EPFO 3.0, simplifies all PF-related tasks. <strong>Here are 5 big changes...</strong></p><img><p>EPFO 3.0: If you're employed and have PF deducted monthly, this news is crucial. EPFO's new digital platform, EPFO 3.0, simplifies all PF-related tasks. Here are 5 big changes...</p><p>1. Withdraw PF via ATM and UPI</p><p>No more forms or long processes! Soon, withdraw PF directly via ATM or UPI apps. This is a huge leap in digital withdrawals, potentially extending to GPF and PPF.</p><img><p>EPFO 3.0 speeds up PF claims. The auto-settlement limit is raised from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh, reducing manual work and boosting processing speed.</p><img><p>Update name, DOB, gender, marital status, or joining date online via UAN login, no forms or extra documents needed.</p><img><p>With the Centralized Pension Payment System (CPPS), withdraw pensions from any bank branch nationwide, regardless of account location.</p><img><p>EPFO 3.0 ensures quicker complaint resolution. The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is also improving its system for employee benefits.</p><img><ul> <li>Faster claim processing</li> <li>No need to upload checkbook/passbook photos</li> <li>No employer approval for PF transfers</li> <li>More secure, digital, and transparent processes</li></ul>

