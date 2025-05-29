403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EPFO 3.0 Simplifies PF Management: Top 5 Features Explained
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p><strong>EPFO 3.0:</strong> If you're employed and have PF deducted monthly, this news is crucial. EPFO's new digital platform, EPFO 3.0, simplifies all PF-related tasks. <strong>Here are 5 big changes...</strong></p><img><p>EPFO 3.0: If you're employed and have PF deducted monthly, this news is crucial. EPFO's new digital platform, EPFO 3.0, simplifies all PF-related tasks. Here are 5 big changes...</p><p>1. Withdraw PF via ATM and UPI</p><p>No more forms or long processes! Soon, withdraw PF directly via ATM or UPI apps. This is a huge leap in digital withdrawals, potentially extending to GPF and PPF.</p><img><p>EPFO 3.0 speeds up PF claims. The auto-settlement limit is raised from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh, reducing manual work and boosting processing speed.</p><img><p>Update name, DOB, gender, marital status, or joining date online via UAN login, no forms or extra documents needed.</p><img><p>With the Centralized Pension Payment System (CPPS), withdraw pensions from any bank branch nationwide, regardless of account location.</p><img><p>EPFO 3.0 ensures quicker complaint resolution. The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is also improving its system for employee benefits.</p><img><ul> <li>Faster claim processing</li> <li>No need to upload checkbook/passbook photos</li> <li>No employer approval for PF transfers</li> <li>More secure, digital, and transparent processes</li></ul>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment