EPFO 3.0 Simplifies PF Management: Top 5 Features Explained

EPFO 3.0: If you're employed and have PF deducted monthly, this news is crucial. EPFO's new digital platform, EPFO 3.0, simplifies all PF-related tasks. Here are 5 big changes...

EPFO 3.0: If you're employed and have PF deducted monthly, this news is crucial. EPFO's new digital platform, EPFO 3.0, simplifies all PF-related tasks. Here are 5 big changes...

1. Withdraw PF via ATM and UPI

No more forms or long processes! Soon, withdraw PF directly via ATM or UPI apps. This is a huge leap in digital withdrawals, potentially extending to GPF and PPF.

EPFO 3.0 speeds up PF claims. The auto-settlement limit is raised from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh, reducing manual work and boosting processing speed.

Update name, DOB, gender, marital status, or joining date online via UAN login, no forms or extra documents needed.

With the Centralized Pension Payment System (CPPS), withdraw pensions from any bank branch nationwide, regardless of account location.

EPFO 3.0 ensures quicker complaint resolution. The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is also improving its system for employee benefits.