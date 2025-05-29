Nagaland Dear Mahanadi Lottery Result May 29, 2025 (1 PM) DECLARED: Check Winners List

The Nagaland State Lottery has declared the results for its popular daily draws-Dear Mahanadi Morning (1 PM), Dear Dancer Evening (6 PM), and Dear Sandpiper Night (8 PM)-with the bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore up for grabs in each session. Participants across the country are eagerly checking their tickets against the winning numbers, which are updated in real-time on official portals.

Legalised in 13 Indian states, including Nagaland, Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, and others, these lottery draws continue to see massive participation due to their high prize pools and transparent process. Alongside Nagaland, similar draws are run under the 'Lottery Sambad' banner in West Bengal and Sikkim as well.

Today's draw schedule:

Dear Mahanadi Morning: 1:00 PM

Dear Dancer Evening: 6:00 PM

Dear Sandpiper Night: 8:00 PM

Prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

How to check the Nagaland Lottery Results:

Participants can verify their ticket numbers by visiting any of the following official websites:

nagalandlotterysambad

nagalandlotteries

lotterysambad

Once on the site:

Navigate to the“Lottery Sambad Result” section.

Choose the respective draw (Morning, Evening, or Night) with the correct date.

Click on "Today Result View".

Match your ticket number with the winning list displayed.

How to claim Lottery winnings: