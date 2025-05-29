403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nagaland Dear Mahanadi Lottery Result May 29, 2025 (1 PM) DECLARED: Check Winners List
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>The Nagaland State Lottery has declared the results for its popular daily draws-Dear Mahanadi Morning (1 PM), Dear Dancer Evening (6 PM), and Dear Sandpiper Night (8 PM)-with the bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore up for grabs in each session. Participants across the country are eagerly checking their tickets against the winning numbers, which are updated in real-time on official portals.</p><p>Legalised in 13 Indian states, including Nagaland, Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, and others, these lottery draws continue to see massive participation due to their high prize pools and transparent process. Alongside Nagaland, similar draws are run under the 'Lottery Sambad' banner in West Bengal and Sikkim as well.</p><h2>Today's draw schedule:</h2><ul> <li>Dear Mahanadi Morning: 1:00 PM</li></ul><p><img></p><ul> <li>Dear Dancer Evening: 6:00 PM</li> <li>Dear Sandpiper Night: 8:00 PM</li></ul><h2>Prize structure:</h2><ul> <li>1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore</li> <li>2nd Prize: Rs 9,000</li> <li>3rd Prize: Rs 450</li> <li>4th Prize: Rs 250</li> <li>5th Prize: Rs 120</li> <li>Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000</li></ul><h2>How to check the Nagaland Lottery Results:</h2><p>Participants can verify their ticket numbers by visiting any of the following official websites:</p><ul> <li>nagalandlotterysambad</li> <li>nagalandlotteries</li> <li>lotterysambad</li></ul><p>Once on the site:</p><ul> <li>Navigate to the“Lottery Sambad Result” section.</li> <li>Choose the respective draw (Morning, Evening, or Night) with the correct date.</li> <li>Click on "Today Result View".</li> <li>Match your ticket number with the winning list displayed.</li></ul><h2>How to claim Lottery winnings:</h2><ul> <li>Winners must follow the proper procedure to claim their prizes:</li> <li>Download the official claim form from the lottery website.</li> <li>Submit the form along with a valid ID and the original winning ticket.</li> <li>Prizes above Rs 10,000 must be claimed at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata, complying with all rules and documentation requirements.</li></ul>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Visby Management Presents Superior Offer To LCL Resources And Encourages Shareholders To Vote Against Tiger Gold Proposal
CommentsNo comment