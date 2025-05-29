Pok Will Return And Say, 'I Am India, I Have Come Back': Rajnath Singh (WATCH)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, May 29, said that the day is not far when Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will willingly return to India, saying,“I am India, I have come back.” He was speaking at the Inaugural Plenary of the CII Annual Business Summit 2025.

#WATCH | Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "Most of the people in PoK feel a deep connection with India, there are only a few who have been misled. The situation of our brothers living in PoK is similar to that of the brave warrior Maharana Pratap's younger brother... twitter/B8Pj13rtjT

Singh emphasised the deep emotional and cultural bond people in PoK share with India, saying that most of them feel closely connected to the country, and only a few have been misled. Drawing a historical parallel, he likened the people of PoK to Shakti Singh, the younger brother of Maharana Pratap, suggesting a temporary estrangement that will end in eventual unity.

“India always speaks of connecting hearts, and we believe that by walking the path of love, unity and truth, the day is near when our own part, PoK, will return to us,” he said. He stressed that the integration of PoK depends not on force, but on India's cultural, social, and economic prosperity, which will draw people back naturally.

Switching focus to national defence, Singh hailed India's achievements under the Make-in-India initiative, especially in the wake of Operation Sindoor. He noted that ten years ago, India's defence exports were under ₹1,000 crore, but have now surged to ₹23,500 crore.

“During Operation Sindoor, the whole country witnessed the power of indigenous defence manufacturing. We proved to the world that Make-in-India is not just a slogan, it is a strategic necessity for both security and prosperity,” he said.

Singh added that India is not just producing fighter jets and missile systems, but is also investing in next-generation warfare technologies, showcasing the country's commitment to becoming future-ready and self-reliant in defence.

