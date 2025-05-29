THIS Keeps Bhumi Pednekar 'High' During Shoot Check Here

Bhumi Pednekar offers a fun glimpse into her on-set life, sharing BTS moments, her love for chai and bun maska, and updates on her series The Royals and upcoming projects

Bhumi Pednekar recently treated her followers to a sneak peek into her life on set through a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos shared on Instagram. Among the highlights was her candid revelation about what keeps her energized during long shoot days-her favorite combination of chai and bun maska, which she described as the ultimate comfort. The photos, showing her enjoying the snack, quickly gained traction online. Fans reacted enthusiastically, with one commenting that she seemed like a free spirit who enjoyed trying new things, while another playfully suggested she eat pav bhaji and transform into a bun.

Bhumi also posted a montage video featuring fun moments from the shoot of The Royals, the Netflix series in which she stars alongside Ishaan Khatter. The clip included visuals of her by a pool in a bikini and sarong, dancing with a crew member, practicing horse riding, and smashing a chocolate bar with a hammer. Other scenes showed her appreciating a beach sunset, enjoying guitar music, and playing with a dog. She also shared appreciation posts for her co-actors, offering fans a closer look at the camaraderie on set.

Pednekar will next be seen in Daldal, an upcoming Prime Video series where she plays a police officer. Although the filming has been completed, the streaming date is still under wraps. Additionally, she is part of the ensemble cast of Karan Johar's ambitious historical drama Takht. Originally announced in 2020, the film features stars like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, the director has confirmed that while the project has been shelved for now, it hasn't been permanently cancelled.