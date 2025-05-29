Callan Promotes Uvan Tseng To Lead Its West Coast Consulting Team

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan , a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced today that Uvan Tseng , CFA, has been promoted to manager of Callan's West Coast Consulting team. Uvan will report to Greg DeForrest , CFA, who continues to lead the firm's overall client consulting group and has also managed the West Coast team since 2014.

"Uvan has been an invaluable member of the West Coast team since he joined the firm almost 17 years ago," said Mr. DeForrest. "He has a distinguished track record of both partnering with clients and leading coworkers."

In his role as a senior vice president and manager of the West Coast consulting team, Mr. Tseng will continue to work with a variety of clients while managing a team of 11 consultants. He is also a member of Callan's Management Committee and Defined Contribution Committee, and is a shareholder of the firm. He is based in Callan's San Francisco headquarters.

"Callan is a truly special place to develop a career in investment consulting," said Mr. Tseng, whose team comprises consultants in California and the Pacific Northwest. "Since joining the firm, I have enjoyed collaborating with long-tenured colleagues to build successful investment programs for Callan's clients. I look forward to continuing helping my team and clients navigate challenges and seize the opportunities presented in this dynamic industry."

Mr. Tseng earned an MBA in finance from Santa Clara University and a BA in business economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Uvan has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society San Francisco.

About Callan

Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises clients with more than $3 trillion in total assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan .

