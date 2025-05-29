Eden Appoints Dr. Halland Chen, MD As Chief Medical Innovation Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With his distinguished expertise in longevity and personalized healthcare, Dr. Halland will play a pivotal role in shaping innovative clinical strategies designed to empower Eden's users to achieve optimal metabolic health and sustained wellness.

Dr. Halland Chen, MD known widely as "The Longevity Doctor," is a distinguished, double board-certified physician dedicated to enhancing health, wellness, and longevity through functional and regenerative medicine. A graduate of the University of Miami's Honors Program in Medicine and fellowship-trained at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Dr. Halland specializes in innovative therapies including regenerative medicine, IV NAD+ infusions, and personalized concierge care. Additionally, Dr. Halland is an acclaimed speaker and researcher in cellular health, biohacking, and anti-aging medicine, committed to empowering individuals to reach their highest health potential.

"We're excited to announce a new collaboration with Dr. Halland, an internationally recognized thought leader in the field of longevity and NAD+ research," said Josh Khan, President and Co-Founder of Eden. "With years of experience operating high-end longevity clinics and advising prominent individuals, Dr. Halland brings a wealth of knowledge to our network."

"In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Halland has contributed to research at the University of Miami's latest project, the Longevity and Cellular Medicine Research & Education Fund, particularly in the area of NAD+ and its precursors," Khan continued. "His expertise sits at the intersection of innovation and real-world clinical application, and we're proud to have his insight inform this next phase."

"What excites us most is that this collaboration strengthens our mission to connect people with licensed providers who specialize in science-backed approaches to wellness and aging," Khan concluded. "Our role is to make it easier to explore these treatment options by facilitating access to qualified medical professionals and trusted pharmacies. This partnership marks a meaningful step forward as we expand our network of experts and continue empowering people to make more informed decisions about their wellness journeys."

"I'm really excited to be working with Eden to help rethink how people approach metabolic health," said Dr. Halland. "There's so much potential in combining regenerative therapies, functional strategies, and personalized wellness, and making those ideas more accessible. With my background in stem cell research, biohacking, and anti-aging strategies, I'm looking forward to bringing that experience into our work together."

Dr. Halland joins Eden's network of independent, state-licensed medical professionals who offer clinical evaluations and ongoing care in areas such as metabolic health, hormone optimization, mental wellness, dermatology, and weight management. These physicians play a vital role in shaping the medical guidance behind the treatment options offered through the Eden platform, helping ensure that patients are connected with knowledgeable providers at every step.

About Eden

Eden is a health company that connects individuals with licensed doctors, pharmacies, and nutrition solutions designed to support metabolic health. Through a seamless online experience, Eden helps patients explore personalized treatment options, offering a convenient approach to overall wellness support.

