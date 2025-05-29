Crescent Biopharma To Present At The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
In October 2024, Crescent entered into an acquisition agreement with GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC). Following closing, which is anticipated in the second quarter of 2025, the combined company will operate under the name Crescent Biopharma and advance Crescent's portfolio of precision-engineered molecules to improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.
About Crescent Biopharma
Crescent Biopharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing novel precision-engineered molecules to advance care for patients with solid tumors. The Company's pipeline of three programs harnesses validated biology to accelerate the path to market for potentially best-in-class therapeutics. Crescent's lead program is CR-001, a tetravalent PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, and it is also advancing CR-002 and CR-003, antibody drug conjugates with topoisomerase inhibitor payloads for undisclosed targets. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn .
Contact
Amy Reilly
Chief Communications Officer
...
617-465-0586
