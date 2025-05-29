Crescent Biopharma To Present At The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Biopharma , Inc. (“Crescent”), a private biotechnology company developing novel precision-engineered molecules targeting validated biology to advance care for patients with solid tumors, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 11:05 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at , and an archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

In October 2024, Crescent entered into an acquisition agreement with GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC). Following closing, which is anticipated in the second quarter of 2025, the combined company will operate under the name Crescent Biopharma and advance Crescent's portfolio of precision-engineered molecules to improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

About Crescent Biopharma

Crescent Biopharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing novel precision-engineered molecules to advance care for patients with solid tumors. The Company's pipeline of three programs harnesses validated biology to accelerate the path to market for potentially best-in-class therapeutics. Crescent's lead program is CR-001, a tetravalent PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, and it is also advancing CR-002 and CR-003, antibody drug conjugates with topoisomerase inhibitor payloads for undisclosed targets. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact

Amy Reilly

Chief Communications Officer

617-465-0586