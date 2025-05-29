Bombardier To Showcase Its Top Performing Global 7500 And Challenger 3500 Business Jets At The Catarina Aviation Show In Brazil



Bombardier's record-setting Global 7500 aircraft and best-selling Challenger 3500 aircraft will be on display at the Catarina Aviation Show in São Paulo, Brazil, highlighting their exceptional performance qualities, cutting-edge technology and innovative cabin designs

Industry-defining Global 7500 and Challenger 3500 business jets are ideally suited for the Brazilian market, providing exceptional runway performance and range with the smoothest ride With more than 200 aircraft in service achieving more than 250,000 flying hours, the proven Global 7500 is the ultimate office or home in the sky, making it an ideal choice for our discerning customers







MONTRÉAL, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced that its record-setting Global 7500 and best-selling Challenger 3500 aircraft will be on display at the Catarina Aviation Show on June 5-7 in São Paulo, Brazil, revealing their uncompromising attributes for clients in the region. Bombardier's sales team will also be on site to meet with customers.

Bombardier's Global 7500 and Challenger 3500 aircraft continue to set the pace in the ultra-long- and medium-range aircraft families. The Global 7500 aircraft provides customers with exceptional runway performance and range ideally suited to hot, high and short airfields. With its record-setting speed and industry-leading smooth ride, the Global 7500 is perfect for long missions from São Paulo to key destinations such as Dubai, London, Tel Aviv, New York, and Geneva. Not to be outdone, the industry-leading Challenger 3500 jet ensures customers have class-leading comfort for seamless journeys from São Paulo to San Juan and Panama City, as well as to most European destinations with just one stop.

“The record-setting and record-breaking Global 7500 and industry-leading Challenger 3500 are proven performers and being onsite at the Catarina Aviation Show provides Bombardier with an outstanding opportunity to highlight the performance and design attributes of these incredible aircraft,” said Michael Anckner, Vice President, Worldwide Pre-owned, Fleet, Defense & Latin America, Bombardier.“The Brazilian market is very important for Bombardier, and our product offering is perfectly suited to respond to the needs of our customers.”

Customers in the region seeking maintenance on their aircraft will have further peace of mind with Bombardier's dedicated services and support network, including the Authorized Service Facility MAGA Aviation at Catarina Airport in São Paulo, which provides line maintenance, Bombardier parts, and tooling for all Global, Challenger, and Learjet aircraft. Our factory-owned 300,000 sq. ft. full-service Miami Opa-Locka Service Centre also offers customers expanded maintenance capabilities, and Bombardier has an extensive network of approximately 100 locations around the world ready to support its customers whenever and wherever their needs arise.

Visitors of the Catarina Aviation Show will have the opportunity to tour the Global 7500 aircraft, which stands alone in terms of its performance and design. Boasting a top speed of Mach 0.925 and a range of 7,700 nautical miles (14,260 km), the Global 7500 features game-breaking speed capabilities. The Global 7500 also has best-in-class hot and high runway performance capabilities and can access many challenging airfields its closest competitors can't.

The amazing attributes of the Global 7500 aircraft are being enhanced even more with the introduction of the Global 8000 aircraft, currently in development and set to enter-into-service in 2025. Bombardier's flagship for a new era will have an industry-leading range of 8,000 nautical miles and a top speed of Mach 0.94, making it the ultimate all-in-one business aircraft. It also has a low cabin altitude of less than 2,900 feet when flying at 41,000 ft. The inaugural flight of the Global 8000's first production aircraft occurred on May 16 and was a resounding success.

The Challenger 3500 is equally impressive. This business jet sets the standard in its category with its industry-leading performance and operational efficiency, as well as its expertly designed cabin. It provides unrivalled comfort and reliability, while boasting top performance and delivering Bombardier's signature smooth ride. The Challenger 3500 aircraft builds on the excellent track record of the Challenger family and, like the Global 7500, boasts an impressive dispatch reliability of 99.8%.

