BOS Reports Record $15 Million In Revenues For The First Quarter Of 2025
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|U.S. dollars in thousands
| Three months ended
March 31,
| Year ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Revenues
|$
|15,026
|$
|11,287
|$
|39,949
|Cost of revenues
|11,437
|8,727
|30,655
|Gross profit
|3,589
|2,560
|9,294
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Research and development
|41
|44
|175
|Sales and marketing
|1,263
|1,162
|4,394
|General and administrative
|542
|508
|2,113
|Impairment of intangible assets and Goodwill
|-
|-
|1,173
|Total operating costs and expenses
|1,846
|1,714
|7,855
|Operating income
|1,743
|846
|1,439
|Financial expenses, net
|(272
|)
|(105
|)
|(139
|)
|Income before taxes on income
|1,471
|741
|1,300
|Income taxes benefits (expenses)
|(120
|)
|-
|1,000
|Net income
|$
|1,351
|$
|741
|$
|2,300
|Basic net income per share
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.40
|Diluted net income per share
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.39
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share
|5,900
|5,748
|5,756
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share
|6,273
|5,828
|5,887
|Number of outstanding shares as of March 31, 2025 and 2024 and December 31, 2024
|5,924
|5,748
|5,793
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
| March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
| (Audited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,844
|$
|3,368
|Restricted bank deposits
|66
|185
|Trade receivables, net
|15,839
|11,787
|Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|1,235
|1,150
|Inventories
|7,505
|7,870
|Total current assets
|28,489
|24,360
|LONG-TERM ASSETS
|167
|177
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|3,362
|3,417
|OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET
|727
|779
|DEFERRED TAX ASSETS
|981
|1,000
|OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
|407
|422
|GOODWILL
|4,188
|4,188
|Total assets
|$
|38,321
|$
|34,343
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current maturities of long-term loans
|$
|342
|$
|439
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|161
|176
|Trade payables
|7, 769
|6,362
|Employees and payroll accruals
|1,128
|1,087
|Deferred revenues
|2,543
|2,003
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|1,091
|598
|Total current liabilities
|13,034
|10,665
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term loans, net of current maturities
|921
|980
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|530
|576
|Long-term deferred revenues
|273
|293
|Accrued severance pay, net
|514
|498
|Total long-term liabilities
|2,238
|2,347
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|23,049
|21,331
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|38, 321
|$
|34,343
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
| Three months ended
March 31,
| Year ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Operating income
|$
|1,743
|$
|846
|$
|1,439
|Add:
|Impairment of Goodwill and other intangible assets
|-
|1,173
|Amortization of intangible assets
|15
|47
|190
|Stock-based compensation
|9
|21
|74
|Depreciation
|101
|89
|370
|EBITDA
|$
|1,868
|$
|1,003
|$
|3,246
|SEGMENT INFORMATION
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
RFID
|
|
Supply
|
|
Intelligent
|
|
Intercompany
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
3,259
|
|
$
|
11,390
|
|
496
|
|
(119
|
)
|
|
$
|
15,026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
707
|
|
2,756
|
|
126
|
|
-
|
|
3,589
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allocated operating expenses
|
|
529
|
|
1,048
|
|
68
|
|
-
|
|
1,645
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unallocated operating expenses*
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
$
|
178
|
|
$
|
1,708
|
|
$
|
58
|
|
|
|
1,743
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial expenses and tax on income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(392
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,351
|
|
RFID
|
Supply
|
|
Intelligent
|
|
|
Intercompany
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
3,683
|
|
$
|
7,356
|
|
250
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
$
|
11,287
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
992
|
|
1,484
|
|
84
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,560
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allocated operating expenses
|
|
565
|
|
909
|
|
62
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,536
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unallocated operating expenses*
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
178
|
Income from operations
|
$
|
427
|
$
|
575
|
|
$
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
846
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial expenses and tax on income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(105
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
741
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SEGMENT INFORMATION
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
RFID
|
Supply Chain Solutions
|
Intelligent
|
Intercompany
|
Consolidated
|
Year ended December 31, 2024
|
Revenues
|
$
|
12,877
|
$
|
25,829
|
1,410
|
(167
|
)
|
$
|
39,949
|
Gross profit
|
3,533
|
5,430
|
331
|
|
9,294
|
Allocated operating expenses
|
2,273
|
3,338
|
274
|
|
5,885
|
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
|
984
|
189
|
-
|
|
1,173
|
Unallocated operating expenses*
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
797
|
Income from operations
|
$
|
276
|
$
|
1,903
|
$
|
57
|
1,439
|
Financial expenses and tax benefit
|
861
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,300
*Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but general to the entire group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.
