BOS Reports Record $15 Million In Revenues For The First Quarter Of 2025

Revenues increased by 33.1% to $15.0 million from $11.3 million in the first quarter of the year 2024;



Gross profit margin improved to 23.9% compared to 22.7% in the first quarter of the year 2024;



EBITDA increased by 86.2% to $1.9 million compared to $1.0 million in the first quarter of the year 2024;



Operating expenses increased by only 7.7% compared to the 33.1% increase in revenues, demonstrating operating leverage;



Net income increased by 82.3% to $1.35 million or $0.23 per basic share compared to $741,000 or $0.13 per basic share in the first quarter of the year 2024;

Backlog was $22 million as of March 31, 2025 compared to $27 million as of December 31, 2024.



Eyal Cohen, Chief Executive Officer at BOS, stated:“I am pleased to report record revenues and record net income in the first quarter, demonstrating the success of our strategic focus on the defense sector and diligent operating efficiency. We continue to capitalize on the growing opportunities in this rapidly changing sector by increasing contracting activity with existing customers and securing new customers.”

“Based on our first quarter performance and contracted backlog, we are optimistic about surpassing our full-year outlook for 2025, which are revenues of $44 million and net income of $2.5 million,” Cohen concluded.

“Our record results in the first quarter reflect BOS's long-term investments in developing a diverse product offering and establishing a robust operational and financial framework, all of which are specifically designed to meet the evolving and distinct demands of the defense industry,” said Avidan Zelicovsky, BOS President.

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company integrates three specialized divisions:

- Intelligent Robotics Division: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

- RFID Division: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.

- Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.

For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of the war against the Hamas and other parties in the region, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.