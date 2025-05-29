Edible Garden Gains New Distribution At Waverly Gourmet Market, Net Cost Market, And Marrazzo's Market Adds To Store Count At Key Foods

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bolsters Northeast Market Penetration to Meet Rising Demand for Sustainable, USA Products Including Hydro Basil, Fresh Herbs, and the Pickle PartyTM Line

BELVIDERE, NJ, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced the expansion of its retail footprint across the Northeast with the addition of several new retail partners now offering Edible Garden's sustainably grown hydro basil, potted and cut herbs, and it's Pickle Party line of fresh pickles.

Edible Garden products are now available at additional retail locations across New York and New Jersey, including Waverly Gourmet Market, Key Food, Netcost Market, and Marrazzo's Market. These stores will feature hydro basil, potted and cut herbs, and the Company's Pickle PartyTM line-the world's first functional pickle, offering fresh, fermented, Kosher, and Non-GMO refrigerated pickles and krauts that support gut health. This clean-label, better-for-you lineup delivers bold flavor and nutritional benefits while advancing Edible Garden's commitment to sustainability. The expansion enhances the Company's footprint in key Northeast markets and furthers its mission to provide fresh, locally grown, and environmentally responsible products to health-conscious consumers.

“We're pleased to expand our retail footprint in two of the most dynamic markets in the country,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden.“As The Flavor Maker, Edible Garden®, our mission goes beyond growing herbs-we are cultivating a movement toward fresher, smarter food choices. Expanding the availability of our sustainably grown hydro basil, herbs, and Pickle PartyTM line throughout New York and New Jersey gives consumers greater access to fresh, locally sourced products that support a healthier lifestyle and add flavor to any meal. These new retail partnerships highlight the rising demand for clean-label, responsibly sourced food, and we take pride in helping meet that demand while building strong relationships with regional grocers and the communities they serve. Looking ahead, Edible Garden remains focused on delivering innovative, sustainable solutions for consumers who care about both taste and environmental impact.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Caribbean and South America, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-Watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. The Company has been named a FoodTech 500 company by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization. In addition, Edible Garden is also a Giga Guru member of Walmart's Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company's Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today's health-conscious athletes looking for cleaner labeled, better for you options. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of fresh, sustainable and functional condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet & chili-based sauces and Edible Garden's Pickle Party - fresh pickles & krauts. For more information on Pulp products go to . For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to . For more information on Edible Garden go to .

A copy of the Company's latest corporate video is also available here .

