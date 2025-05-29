Alarum Technologies Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
| Summary of Financial Results2
(in millions of U.S. dollars, rounded, except per share amounts and margins)
| For the
Three Months Ended
March 31,
| For the
Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Total Revenue
|7.1
|8.4
|31.8
|of which, Web Data Collection Revenue was
|7.0
|8.1
|30.9
|Gross profit
|4.8
|6.6
|23.9
|Gross margin (in percentage)
|67.5%
|78.5%
|75.1%
|Non-IFRS gross margin (in percentage)
|69.4 %
|80.4 %
|77.0 %
|Total operating expenses
|4.5
|4.0
|17.2
|Financial income (expense), net
|0.2
|(0.9)
|0.3
|Tax expense
|0.1
|0.3
|1.2
|Net profit
|0.4
|1.4
|5.8
|Adjusted EBITDA
|1.3
|3.2
|9.4
| Basic earnings per American Depository Share (“ADS”)
(in U.S. dollars)
|$0.06
|$0.23
|$0.87
|Non-IFRS basic earnings per ADS (in U.S. dollars)
|$0.16
|$0.45
|$1.26
| Cash, cash equivalents and debt investments
(including accrued interest)3
|24.0
|15.1
|25.0
|Shareholders' equity2
|27.6
|17.1
|26.4
First Quarter 2025 Financial Analysis
- Revenue in Q1 2025 totalled $7.1 million (Q1 2024: $8.4 million). The 15% year-over-year change reflects market dynamics that affected the demand from certain customers since mid-2024. Cost of revenue in Q1 2025 was $2.3 million (Q1 2024: $1.8 million). The increase is mainly due to the investment in the Company's IP network, specifically in infrastructure and servers, aligning with its strategic decision to boost its expansion capabilities. As a result, Gross profit in Q1 2025 amounted to $4.8 million (Q1 2024: $6.6 million). Operating expenses in Q1 2025 totalled $4.5 million (Q1 2024: $4.0 million). The difference was driven mainly by the increase in research and development salaries and share based payments costs. Financial income, net, in Q1 2025 was $0.2 million (Q1 2024: financial expense, net, of $0.9 million). This shift was mainly due to the fair value decrease of derivative financial instruments (warrants issued in 2019-2020), resulting from the share price changes during the measured periods. Net profit in Q1 2025 reached $0.4 (Q1 2024: $1.4 million). As of March 31, 2025, shareholders' equity increased to $27.6 million, up from $26.4 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase was driven by the quarterly net profit. Outstanding ordinary share count as of March 31, 2025, was approximately 69.3 million shares, or 6.9 million in ADSs.
______________________
1 See definition under“Other Metrics”.
2 The table below contains certain non-IFRS financial measures. See“Use of Non-IFRS Financial Results” for additional information regarding these measures and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures.
3 As of the last day of the period.
Financial Outlook
“First quarter revenues were in line with guidance, whilst Adjusted EBITDA exceeded expectations, surpassing our outlook,” said Mr. Shai Avnit, Chief Financial Officer of Alarum.
“Alarum has entered the second quarter of 2025 with solid momentum and demand. Accordingly, second quarter 2025 revenues are estimated at $7.9 million ±3%, and Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2025 is expected to range from $0.5 million to $0.8 million. We remain attentive to market dynamics as the AI market reshapes and are actively optimizing our network infrastructure and product delivery, with a clear roadmap to drive efficiency, maintain high margins, and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders,” Mr. Avnit concluded.
We are unable to present a reconciliation of our estimated Adjusted EBITDA to net profit as we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty, and without unreasonable effort, the impact and timing of certain expenses on our net profit. The financial impact of these expenses is uncertain and is dependent on various factors, including timing, and could be material to our consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (loss).
First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
Mr. Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Alarum, and Mr. Shai Avnit, Chief Financial Officer of Alarum, will host a conference call today, May 29, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, 5:30 a.m. Pacific time, 3:30 p.m. Israel, to discuss the first quarter of 2025 results and the second quarter 2025 outlook, followed by a Q&A session.
To attend, log in here or dial one of the following numbers, at least five minutes before the call starts: 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number. An Israeli toll-free number is: 1 809 406 247. Participants will be required to state their name and company upon dialling in.
Replay: The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here , after 11:30 a.m. ET on May 29, 2025.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Alarum is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses that the demand for scalable, high-quality data continues to accelerate, driven by the rapid growth of AI technologies and eCommerce platforms; the Company's focus and strategic; that its technology and collaborations with customers uniquely position it to deliver long-term value for its stakeholders as the market continues to evolve; emergence of a new market around high-quality, scalable data infrastructure; that early results from its strategic investments; pipeline visibility support the positive outlook for the second quarter of 2025; and its estimates regarding second quarter 2025 revenues and Adjusted EBITDA. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Alarum's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Alarum could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Alarum's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 20, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Alarum undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Alarum is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.
| Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
| (in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|March 31 ,
|December 31 ,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|13,952
|15,060
|15,081
|Trade receivables, net
|3,789
|2,945
|3,231
|Other receivables
|698
|1,449
|503
|18,4 39
|19,454
|18,815
|Non-current assets:
|Long-term deposits
|119
|104
|121
|Other non-current assets
|85
|119
|85
|Property and equipment, net
|134
|110
|130
|Right-of-use assets
|429
|709
|498
|Deferred tax assets
|497
|244
|422
|Debt investments at fair value through other comprehensive income
|9,331
|-
|9,256
|Debt investments at fair value through profit or loss
|564
|-
|555
|Intangible assets, net
|677
|1,225
|811
|Goodwill
|4,118
|4,118
|4,118
|Total non-current assets
|15,95 4
|6,629
|15,996
|Total assets
|34,393
|26,083
|34,811
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities:
|Trade payables
|373
|416
|251
|Other payables
|2,815
|3,056
|4,484
|Current maturities of long-term loan
|965
|353
|938
|Contract liabilities
|2,072
|2,728
|1,987
|Derivative financial instruments
|1
|952
|148
|Short-term lease liabilities
|362
|365
|359
|Total current liabilities
|6,588
|7,870
|8,167
|Non-current liabilities:
|Long-term lease liabilities
|186
|462
|261
|Long-term loans, net of current maturities
|-
|691
|32
|Total non-current liabilities
|186
|1,153
|293
|Total liabilities
|6,774
|9,023
|8,460
|Equity:
|Ordinary shares
|-
|-
|-
|Share premium
|112,059
|104,097
|111,892
|Other equity reserves
|11,705
|13,856
|11,012
|Accumulated deficit
|(96,145
|)
|(100,893
|)
|(96,553
|)
|Total equity
|27,619
|17,060
|26,351
|Total liabilities and equity
|34,393
|26,083
|34,811
| Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
| For the
Three Months Ended
March 31,
| For the
Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Revenue
|7,133
|8,376
|31,824
|Cost of revenue
|2,318
|1,803
|7,915
|Gross profit
|4,815
|6,573
|23,909
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|1,370
|1,022
|4,495
|Sales and marketing
|1,827
|1,725
|7,033
|General and administrative
|1,285
|1,240
|5,661
|Total operating expenses
|4,482
|3,987
|17,189
|Operating profit
|333
|2,586
|6,720
|Financial income (expense), net
|212
|(848)
|281
|Profit from operations before income tax
|545
|1,738
|7,001
|Tax expense
|(137)
|(298)
|(1,221)
|Net profit for the period
|408
|1,440
|5,780
| Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
Change in fair value of debt investments
|72
|-
|(80)
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|480
|1,440
|5,700
|Basic profit per share
|$0.01
|$0.02
|$0.09
|Diluted profit per share
|$0.01
|$0.02
|$0.08
|Basic profit per ADS
|$0.06
|$0.23
|$0.87
Use of Non-IFRS Financial Results
In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, this press release contains non-IFRS financial measures of EBITDA (EBITDA loss), Adjusted EBITDA (Adjusted EBITDA loss), non-IFRS net profit (loss), non-IFRS gross profit, non-IFRS gross margin and non-IFRS basic earnings (loss) per share or ADS for the periods presented. The Company defines EBITDA (EBITDA loss) as net profit (loss) before depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets (if any), financial income (expense) and income tax; defines Adjusted EBITDA (Adjusted EBITDA loss) as EBITDA (EBITDA loss) as further adjusted to remove the impact of (i) impairment of goodwill (if any); and (ii) share-based compensation; defines non-IFRS net profit (loss) as net profit (loss) before depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets (if any), impairment of goodwill (if any), financial income (expense) effects primarily related to derivative financial instruments as well as long-term loans, deferred tax effects and share-based compensation; defines non-IFRS gross profit as gross profit adjusted to remove the impact of depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets and share-based compensation recorded under cost of revenues; defines non-IFRS gross margin as the percentage of the non-IFRS gross profit out of revenues; and defines non-IFRS basic earnings (loss) per share or ADS as non-IFRS net profit (loss) divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares or ADSs. The Company's management believes the non-IFRS financial information provided in this press release is useful to investors' understanding and assessment of the Company's ongoing operations. Management also uses both IFRS and non-IFRS information in evaluating and operating its business internally, and as such deemed it important to provide this information to investors. The non-IFRS financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS, and the financial results calculated in accordance with IFRS and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures provided in the financial statement tables herein.
Other Metrics
Net retention rate (NRR) is a key indicator of customer base health and revenue expansion. It is based on NRR point in time, which measures the revenue growth of current customers over the past four quarters, compared to the revenue generated from these customers during the same period a year earlier.
NRR is calculated as an average of the NRR points in time for the end of the current period and the three preceding quarters.
NRR > 1 (or 100%): Indicates revenue growth driven by existing customers, where upsells and cross-sells outweigh churn.
NRR < 1 (or 100%): Shows revenue loss due to churn exceeding gains from upsells or cross-sells.
| Non-IFRS Financial Measures
(in millions of U.S. dollars, rounded)
The following tables present the reconciled effect of the above on the Company's Adjusted EBITDA; non-IFRS net profit; and non-IFRS gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, and the year ended December 31, 2024:
| For the
Three Months Ended
March 31,
| For the
Year Ended
December 31,
| 2025
|2024
|2024
|Net profit
|0.4
|1.4
|5.8
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation and amortization
|0.2
|0.2
|0.6
|Financial expense (income), net
|(0.2)
|0.9
|(0.4)
|Tax expense
|0.1
|0.3
|1.4
|EBITDA
|0.5
|2.8
|7.4
|Adjustments:
|Share-based compensation
|0.8
|0.4
|2.0
|Adjusted EBITDA for the period
|1.3
|3.2
|9.4
| For the
Three Months Ended
March 31,
| For the
Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Net profit
|0.4
|1.4
|5.8
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation and amortization
|0.2
|0.2
|0.6
|Financial expense (income), net effects
|(0.2)
|0.9
|0.1
|Deferred tax effects
|(0.1)
|(0.1)
|(0.1)
|Share-based compensation
|0.8
|0.4
|2.0
|Non-IFRS net profit for the period
|1.1
|2.8
|8.4
| For the
Three Months Ended
March 31,
| For the
Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Gross profit
|4.8
|6.6
|23.9
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation and amortization
|0.1
|0.1
|0.6
|Share-based compensation
|*
|*
|*
|Non-IFRS gross profit for the period
|4.9
|6.7
|24.5
* Less than $0.1 million
About Alarum Technologies Ltd.
Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of web data collection solutions, empowering organizations to gain a competitive edge by streamlining the collection, extraction, and analysis of large-scale structured data from public online sources. Our data collection solutions by NetNut, are based on our world's fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, which comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. Pushing the boundaries of innovation in data collection, we are building a robust platform, complemented by the Website Unblocker, Data Collector, Data Sets and AI data collector. As the impact of the AI revolution unfolds, Alarum, with its robust market-leading data collection offerings is preparing itself to play a meaningful role as the world reshapes in a new form.
For more information about Alarum and its web data collection solutions, please visit .
Follow us on LinkedIn
Follow us on X
Subscribe to our YouTube channel
Investor Relations Contact:
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment