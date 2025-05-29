Eshan Announces A Kindle Book For Virtual Siphon Toilet Concept To Address Water Waste And Sanitation Challenges

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Author and engineering enthusiast eShan launches a kindle book in which he has proposed a new toilet design aimed at reducing potable water use and rethinking outdated plumbing systems

Singapore, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore-based author and systems analyst eShan has announced the release of his latest work, Global Citizens' Manifesto: Virtual Siphon Toilet, which introduces an alternative toilet design intended to address growing concerns about global water consumption and inefficient sanitation infrastructure. The Virtual Siphon Toilet, developed from eShan's own engineering insights and early life experiences, proposes a low-water flush model that challenges long-standing norms in plumbing and municipal water use.

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=379e7c14-0960-477b-8433-05752b16185a&size=0" data-state="draft" height="358" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/379e7c14-0960-477b-8433-05752b16185a/unnamed-5-.png" title="unnamed (5).png" width="512" />

eShan's insight came when he questioned the necessity of water-intensive toilet designs. He identified the siphon system, a longstanding method for trapping water in the bowl, as outdated in the context of modern plumbing.

He designed an alternative: the Virtual Siphon Toilet, which aims to maintain sanitation while using only a fraction of the water. The concept became the foundation of his latest book, introducing a practical plumbing innovation that supports global water and sanitation goals.

"The toilet hasn't fundamentally changed in over a century," he explains. "We've put people on the Moon but still use potable water to transport waste. It's perhaps the most overlooked environmental issue of our time."

Despite the practicality of the design, it received limited engagement from environmental organizations and green tech stakeholders. According to eShan, there appeared to be little incentive to change systems that support existing economic models around water consumption.

Undeterred, he developed a prototype using 3D printing and filed a patent, which is currently pending. After self-publishing ten books, including his 2009 debut Letter to Future, and exhausting his savings, he returned to India to continue advocating for his ideas.

A significant shift occurred when eShan discovered Sudowrite, an AI-powered writing assistant. With its help, he shaped his ideas into a speculative fiction narrative, combining environmental critique with satire.

"AI didn't write my story. It helped me find a new way to tell it," he says.







His latest Kindle release, Global Citizens' Manifesto: Virtual Siphon Toilet (ASIN: B0D18CTM63), blends fiction and fact to highlight environmental challenges through storytelling. The narrative identifies systemic indifference as the primary obstacle to change.







His earlier work, Global Citizens' Manifesto: Happy New Democracy (ASIN: B0CVF8VGSK) , explores the structural limitations of modern democratic systems and proposes an AI-assisted model for direct governance.

In contrast to well-funded figures in the tech industry, eShan's journey is marked by personal sacrifice and independent thinking. While some startups offer luxury smart toilets, his focus remains on utility and conservation.

According to UN data, water demand is projected to exceed supply by 40% by 2030. In the U.S., an average toilet uses 1.6 gallons per flush. Cities like Los Angeles have resorted to purchasing water from distant sources, underscoring the growing strain on municipal systems. These statistics serve as a backdrop for eShan's fictional yet research-informed exploration of water usage and the urgent need to stop wasting precious water just to flush toilets. These statistics serve as a backdrop for eShan's fictional yet research-informed exploration of water usage and the urgent need to save water.

What sets eShan's approach apart is his use of fiction to convey practical ideas. Lacking institutional backing, he turned to Kindle Direct Publishing to reach readers directly.

"Sometimes fiction can accomplish what technical papers cannot," he notes. "People connect with stories in ways they don't with specifications and diagrams."

eShan invites filmmakers and publishers around the world to adapt or translate the Global Citizens' Manifesto series. He believes the Virtual Siphon Toilet concept can resonate across cultures and serve as a catalyst for discussion on plumbing innovation and sustainable water and sanitation solutions.



-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=22a6d02b-50f8-4a57-a500-7e0532ab62df&size=0" data-state="draft" height="322" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/22a6d02b-50f8-4a57-a500-7e0532ab62df/unnamed-6-.png" title="unnamed (6).png" width="512" />

For those moved by his story, there's a way to help turn fiction into function. You can support the development of the Virtual Siphon Toilet by contributing to his crowdfunding campaign her .

The Virtual Siphon Toilet is a low-cost, simplified system. Without flashy features or marketing campaigns, it reflects a back-to-basics approach to resource conservation.

"The most effective solutions are often the least exciting," eShan says. "We're so busy looking for fancy technology that we miss the straightforward thinking right in front of us."

While still awaiting mainstream recognition, eShan continues to develop and promote his work. His efforts underscore a broader truth: meaningful solutions sometimes begin quietly, far from headlines and stage lights.

The author, eShan, can be contacted via email at ... .

CONTACT: eShan V eShan, Author ...