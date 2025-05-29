Key Driver Transforming The Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2025: Rising Number Of Surgeries Boosts Market Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Surgical Drainage Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2025

The surgical drainage devices market size has grown significantly over time. It stood at $2.71 billion in 2024 and is slated to reach $2.95 billion in 2025. This signifies a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.9%. This growth surge in the historic period can be attributed to a rise in chronic diseases, an increase in the number of surgeries, rising smoking and alcohol consumption rates, along with an upsurge in cancer-related surgeries.

What Is The Forecast For The Surgical Drainage Devices Market ?

The surgical drainage devices market is expected to witness robust growth in future years. The market is predicted to grow to $4.14 billion in 2029, indicating a CAGR of 8.8%. The anticipated growth in this period can be attributed to rising musculoskeletal disorders, increased surgical procedures, new product launches, growth in medical tourism in several countries, and increasing cancer-related surgeries. Major trends of the forecast period comprise technological advancements in drainage systems, advancements in minimally invasive procedures, regulatory approvals and reimbursement policies, innovation in patient-specific drainage solutions, and advancements in smart and connected surgical drainage devices.

What Are The Key Drivers Steering The Growth Of The Surgical Drainage Devices Market?

The rise in the number of surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the surgical drainage devices market in the future. The increase in the number of surgeries stems from advancements in medical technology and enhanced surgical techniques, making procedures safer and more effective. The use of surgical drainage devices for removing fluids, blood, pus, or other bodily substances from wounds or body cavities during surgical procedures is pivotal in preventing complications like infections, fluid accumulation or pressure on surrounding tissues. They're typically deployed when fluid accumulation is a risk post-surgery, such as in abdominal, thoracic, or orthopedic procedures. For instance, in April 2024, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' Shoulder & Elbow Registry 2024, as many as 36,296 shoulder and elbow procedures were undertaken in the U.S., marking a remarkable 44% increase compared to 2022. Therefore, the climb in surgical procedures is driving the growth of the surgical drainage devices market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Surgical Drainage Devices Market?

Major entities operating in the surgical drainage devices market are Cardinal Health, Medtronic plc, 3M Company, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Medline Industries LP, B Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Coloplast Corp, Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Medical Inc., ConvaTec Group, Integra LifeSciences, Ethicon US LLC, Medela AG, Sterimed Group, Poly Medicure Ltd, Redax Medical, Romsons Scientific & Surgical Pvt Ltd, Andocor, Jigsaw Medical LLC.

Any Emerging Trends In The Surgical Drainage Devices Market?

Companies operating in the surgical drainage devices market are focusing on innovative developments in devices like postoperative drainage and flushing systems to enhance patient recovery and outcomes. These advancements efficiently clear residual fluids and prevent blockages. An example is Haermonics - a Netherlands-based surgical drainage technology company that launched Haermonics Pure. This device is designed to flush the chest cavity of heart surgery patients, preventing postoperative complications.

How Is The Surgical Drainage Devices Market Segmented?

The market is segmented based on –

1 Product: Active, Passive

2 Application: Thoracic And Cardiovascular Surgeries, Neurosurgical Procedures, Abdominal Surgery, Orthopedics, Other Applications

3 End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics

Subsegments:

1 Active: Jackson-Pratt Drain, Hemovac Drain, Blake Drain, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy, Redivac Drain, EVD And Lumbar Drain, Chest Tube, Other Active Products

2 Passive: Penrose Drain, Other Passive Products

Where Are The Hotspots For Surgical Drainage Devices?

North America was the largest region in the surgical drainage devices market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the foreseeable period. The regions encompassed in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

