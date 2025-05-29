CCAJP Blasts House Version Of Big Beautiful Bill As A Big Ugly Blow To America's Small Businesses

Calls Out Congressional Neglect of Main Street, Urges Senate to Amend Bill to Include the TRUMP Jobs Act

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition for Crowdfunding American Jobs and Prosperity (CCAJP) issued a scathing rebuke today of the House-passed "Big Beautiful Bill," calling it a massive giveaway to large corporations and the ultra-wealthy, while ignoring the urgent needs of America's small businesses.

"The bill is nothing short of a betrayal of Main Street," said Brian Christie, Co-Chair of the Crowdfunding Professional Association (CfPA) and spokesperson for CCAJP. "It does nothing to help small businesses adapt or survive-and worse, it strengthens the position of their biggest competitors: bloated corporations with lobbyists and global supply chain insulation."

Though the bill's supporters offer optimistic rhetoric, its substance favors entrenched interests. It includes permanent corporate tax breaks and expanded wealth transfer loopholes for the ultra-rich. Meanwhile, small businesses are left with a modest pass-through deduction and no support for real-world issues like supply chain shocks, trade unpredictability, and lack of capital access.

At last week's EntreLeadership Summit, Ramsey Solutions founder Dave Ramsey denounced Washington's treatment of small businesses. "This idea that we love small business in Washington is an absolute load of horse manure," he said. "All I need is a predictable environment... it's the unpredictability that kills small business."

Missed Opportunity: TRUMP Jobs Act

CCAJP stressed that the House ignored a shovel-ready solution-the TRUMP Jobs Act-which offers a 50% tax credit for Reg CF investments. The bill could generate 1 million jobs a year and inject $120 billion in economic activity.

"It's exactly the kind of grassroots policy we need," said Jenny Kassan, CfPA President.

As the bill heads to the Senate, CCAJP is calling on Senators to act on their own words:

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy." – U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD)

"If Washington wants to talk about putting America first, they need to start by putting America's small businesses first," said Devin Thorpe, CEO of The SuperCrowd Inc. "Until then, this bill is nothing more than a big, beautiful sham."

For more information about the Coalition for Crowdfunding American Jobs and Prosperity (CCAJP), visit .

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease. For further information, visit .

SOURCE Coalition for Crowdfunding American Jobs and Prosperity (CCAJP)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED