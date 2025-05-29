China, ASEAN And GCC Advance Cooperative Frameworks To Strengthen Regional Supply Chain Resilience
ASEAN representatives widely recognized the significant potential for China-ASEAN cooperation in technology innovation and industrial collaboration. Malaysia and other ASEAN countries expressed their intention to participate in the upcoming 3rd CISCE, working together to build an open, stable regional supply chain network.
With 50 days remaining until its opening, the 3rd CISCE has attracted global attention as the world's first national-level supply chain expo. Previous editions generated over RMB 300 billion in commercial transactions, with this year's expo expected to draw hundreds of global companies. A newly established "Innovation Chain Zone" will feature high-value intellectual property and emerging technologies.
Michael Hart, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, recently urged U.S. companies to take part, underscoring CISCE's unique value in a fragmented global trade landscape. Chairman Ren described the expo as "an oasis of cooperation in an uncertain world," designed to connect global businesses through integrated, sector-specific solutions.
The 2025 edition will retain its six principal focus areas while introducing new models to support global supply chain resilience.
The first ASEAN-China-GCC Economic Forum, held from May 27 to 28 in Kuala Lumpur, advanced regional collaboration. Ren led a delegation of over 30 executives from China's energy, artificial intelligence, and infrastructure sectors, holding talks with ASEAN and GCC officials, resulting in multiple cross-border cooperation memoranda of understanding.
From low-carbon ice cream to pioneering compressed air energy storage technology, CISCE has established itself as a global launchpad for commercial innovations. At a time of growing trade protectionism, CISCE stands out as a venue for transparent, rules-based cooperation, and is positioned to play a key role in reshaping interregional supply chain dynamics.
SOURCE China International Supply Chain Expo
