Marimed's Premium Nature's Heritage Brand Enters Functional Mushroom Market Launching Plant-Based Mycrodose

NORWOOD, Mass., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), the company behind the award-winning flower and concentrate brand, Nature's HeritageTM, continued to drive innovation with the launch of MycroDose by Nature's Heritage , a vegan line of all-natural wellness products that combine the power of full-spectrum cannabis with the added benefits of functional mushrooms in a convenient pill form. MycroDose by Nature's Heritage delivers four targeted, plant-based solutions designed to enhance mental clarity, promote relaxation, improve focus, and support overall well-being in four distinct formulations. They are available now in Massachusetts at MariMed's own Panacea Wellness stores and other select dispensaries.

The new line was developed to provide new and existing consumers with a unique, balanced, and controlled experience. Each of the four MycroDose by Nature's Heritage products are uniquely crafted with a specific blend of all natural vegan ingredients to cater to a variety of needs. The complete line-up includes:



Chill – Designed for relaxation and stress relief, Chill features THC, CBD, and q, blended with the functional mushrooms Organic Cordyceps and Organic Lion's Mane, and the root plant, Ashwagandha.



G'Night – A formulation aimed at improved sleep and deep relaxation, G'Night combines THC, CBN, CBD with functional mushrooms Organic Reishi and Organic Lion's Mane, as well as Chamomile and Magnesium.



Remedy – A product focused on reducing inflammation while providing a calm state of mind, Remedy features THC, CBD, and CBC, blended with the functional mushroom Oyster, Ginger root, Turmeric, and Piperine.

Spark – An energizing blend designed to improve energy, focus, and mental clarity, Spark is formulated with Shiitake mushrooms, Organic Lion's Mane, Ginseng, THCV, and THC.

"Nature's Heritage is proud to introduce a groundbreaking new line of products that harnesses the synergy between high-quality cannabis, functional mushrooms, and herbs to deliver a truly elevated experience," said Tami Kirlis, MariMed Brand Director for Nature's Heritage. "Our team meticulously researched and developed innovative formulas that enhance well-being, mental clarity, and relaxation in a way that's truly distinct. Nature's Heritage prioritizes natural ingredients to enhance health and well-being, and MycroDose by Nature's Heritage delivers on that mission.”

To learn more about MycroDose by Nature's Heritage and where to purchase the line in Massachusetts, visit .

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's EddiesTM, Bubby's BakedTM, VibationsTM, InHouseTM, and Nature's HeritageTM, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit .

