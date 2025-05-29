Maze Therapeutics To Participate In The Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAZE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, today announced that Jason Coloma, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Maze Therapeutics, will present a company overview at the Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the Investors section of the company's website at and archived for 60 days following the presentation.

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. The company is advancing a pipeline using its Compass platform, which provides insights into the genetic variants in disease and links them with the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups. The company's pipeline is led by two wholly owned programs, MZE829 and MZE782, each of which represents a novel precision medicine-based approach for patients. For more information, please visit mazetx.com , or follow the company on LinkedIn and X .

