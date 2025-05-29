403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lavrov Claims Trump Misinformed on Ukraine War
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has asserted that U.S. Leader Donald Trump is being misinformed about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Lavrov suggested that individuals in Washington who are advocating for stronger backing of the Kiev administration and encouraging a more confrontational approach toward Moscow are responsible for distorting the information Trump receives.
Lavrov’s statement came in the wake of recent sharp criticisms from Trump targeting Russia.
Over the past week, the U.S. leader condemned Russian military actions in Ukraine, alleging that Leader Vladimir Putin had “gone absolutely crazy” and was directing “missiles and drones into cities in Ukraine for no reason whatsoever.”
Trump further cautioned that Putin was “playing with fire.”
When asked about Trump’s remarks by a journalist , Lavrov responded: “One thing is clear – Donald Trump and those who actually make decisions regarding the Ukraine conflict in particular, are not being told everything.”
He elaborated that “the information he [Trump] is given is filtered through a sieve, which is prepared by those who want to draw America into more aggressive action against Russia, in support of the Kiev regime.”
Russia’s chief diplomat concluded by stating that Moscow intends “to correct” the issue of selective information being relayed to Trump, implying that the Kremlin seeks to provide a more comprehensive picture of the situation.
Lavrov suggested that individuals in Washington who are advocating for stronger backing of the Kiev administration and encouraging a more confrontational approach toward Moscow are responsible for distorting the information Trump receives.
Lavrov’s statement came in the wake of recent sharp criticisms from Trump targeting Russia.
Over the past week, the U.S. leader condemned Russian military actions in Ukraine, alleging that Leader Vladimir Putin had “gone absolutely crazy” and was directing “missiles and drones into cities in Ukraine for no reason whatsoever.”
Trump further cautioned that Putin was “playing with fire.”
When asked about Trump’s remarks by a journalist , Lavrov responded: “One thing is clear – Donald Trump and those who actually make decisions regarding the Ukraine conflict in particular, are not being told everything.”
He elaborated that “the information he [Trump] is given is filtered through a sieve, which is prepared by those who want to draw America into more aggressive action against Russia, in support of the Kiev regime.”
Russia’s chief diplomat concluded by stating that Moscow intends “to correct” the issue of selective information being relayed to Trump, implying that the Kremlin seeks to provide a more comprehensive picture of the situation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment